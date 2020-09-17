Magic AUCA

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle

Arrows are not re-painted

  • Trade sessions: Any
  • Currency pairs: (recommended) AUD/CAD 
  • Working time frame: M5
  • Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute
  • Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

Good luck !



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EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
Magic BO M1
Tuan Anh Dao
3 (2)
Indicators
GOOD LUCK    Please contact me The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 2, 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs: Any  Working time frame: M1,M5 Expiration time: 1,2,3,4, 5, 10, 15 minute  With auto trading with Bot, buffer
Magic EUAU
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs: ( recommended) EUR/AUD Working time frame: M5 Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0 ***   Use with brok
Magic AUNZ
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs: ( recommended) AUD/NZD Working time frame: M5 Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0 ***   Use with brok
Magic EUCA
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs: ( recommended) EUR/CAD Working time frame: M5 Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0 ***   Use with brok
Magic EUNZ
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs:   ( recommended)  EUR/NZD Working time frame: M5 Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0 ***   Use with b
Magic Typhoon
Tuan Anh Dao
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: US section Currency pairs: Any Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3,4,5 (depend on pair-contact for get detail advise) With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, bu
Magic Tornado
Tuan Anh Dao
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current or new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: US section Currency pairs: Any Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 2,3,4,5 (depend on pair) With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put The indicator shows good
Magic M2
Tuan Anh Dao
4.5 (8)
Indicators
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   (Telegram: @MagicBinary) The indicator allows you to trade binary options. T his indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any/ Rec
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