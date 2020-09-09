Magic AUNZ

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle

Arrows are not re-painted

  • Trade sessions: Any
  • Currency pairs: (recommended) AUD/NZD
  • Working time frame: M5
  • Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute
  • Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

Good luck !

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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EZ Binary EUGR
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Magic EUNZ
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The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any Currency pairs:   ( recommended)  EUR/NZD Working time frame: M5 Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0 ***   Use with b
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The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: US section Currency pairs: Any Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3,4,5 (depend on pair-contact for get detail advise) With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, bu
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