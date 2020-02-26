Magic BO M1
- Indicators
- Tuan Anh Dao
- Version: 3.15
- Updated: 31 July 2021
- Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐ GOOD LUCK ⭐⭐⭐
Please contact me
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 2, 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes!
Arrows are not re-painted
- Trade sessions: Any
- Currency pairs: Any
- Working time frame: M1,M5
- Expiration time: 1,2,3,4, 5, 10, 15 minute
With auto trading with Bot, buffer 0: call, buffer 1 : put
The indicator shows good results with high win rate.
For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.
*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..
*** This may need fresh Mt4, if not may give malfunction
Great indicator! Works especially well at M1 expiry: 5m