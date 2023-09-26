TrendSwift



It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.

NEVER repaints.

Indications are given from close to close.

Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.





How does it work

TrensSwift is using an internal trend indicator combined with a price action and Fibonacci system.

The strategy is stricly applied without any post recalculations, smoothing or interpolation.

The "success" of the strategy can be checked instantly thanks to statistics in the comment section

In real time from candle close to candle close the trend indicator waits for the signal conditions to be valid and then shows it by an arrow (green for buy and orange for sell)

The indicator shows The SL and TP at the beginning of the trade opportunity and keeps them during the whole action. No surprise.





TrendSwift indicates

Where to open your trades.

When to close them.

Take profit and Stop Loss





TrendSwift works

With any instrument without restriction.

At any Timeframe

With any broker.





TrendSwift Features

No optimization.

Very simple input.

Very strong and accurate strategy

How to useTrendSwift

Just put it on your chart(s).

And simply follow the arrows and trend lines indications.





Inputs

Play sound when trading opportunity: plays a sound when a trading apportunity is in approach (in order to warn the trader)



