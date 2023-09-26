TrendSwift

TrendSwift 

It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
NEVER repaints.
Indications are given from close to close.
Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.

How does it work

TrensSwift is using an internal trend indicator combined with a price action and Fibonacci system.
The strategy is stricly applied without any post recalculations, smoothing or interpolation.
The "success" of the strategy can be checked instantly thanks to statistics in the comment section
In real time from candle close to candle close the trend indicator waits for the signal conditions to be valid and then shows it by an arrow (green for buy and orange for sell)
The indicator shows The SL and TP at the beginning of the trade opportunity and keeps them during the whole action. No surprise.


TrendSwift indicates

Where to open your trades.
When to close them.
Take profit and Stop Loss


    TrendSwift works

    With any instrument without restriction.
    At any Timeframe
    With any broker. 


      TrendSwift Features

      No optimization.
      Very simple input.

      Very strong and accurate strategy

      How to useTrendSwift 

      Just put it on your chart(s).
      And simply follow the arrows and trend lines indications.


        Inputs

        • Play sound when trading opportunity: plays a sound when a trading apportunity is in approach (in order to warn the trader)


        Video TrendSwift
        Recommended products
        Owl smart levels
        Sergey Ermolov
        4.24 (37)
        Indicators
        MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
        Infinity Trend Pro
        Yaroslav Varankin
        1 (1)
        Indicators
        This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
        Matrixs
        Andriy Sydoruk
        Indicators
        Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
        EZZ Zig Zag MT4
        Paulo Rocha
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
        HMA Trend Professional MT4
        Pavel Zamoshnikov
        4.57 (7)
        Indicators
        Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
        Daily Candle Predictor
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
        Rainbow Price Visualizer
        Vincent Jose Proenca
        Indicators
        Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
        Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
        Andy Ismail
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
        Trendiness Index
        Libertas LLC
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
        Spread Tracker
        Semion Tremsin
        Indicators
        The indicator for presenting current spread in real time. It is a very simple still useful indicator for manual trading and market analysis. The indicator shows current spread (in 4-digit format) for the selected instrument. You can specify the place on the chart where indicator shall print the output as well as output color. Please contact the author if any changes are required.
        Stratos Pali
        Michela Russo
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
        Candle Countdown With Alerts
        Georgiy Gazaryan
        Indicators
        We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
        Stepping Trend
        Mpendulo Chiliza
        Indicators
        The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
        Trend Deviation
        VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
        Indicators
        Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
        Indicador Taurus All4
        Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
        Indicators
        Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
        Trend Oscillator mw
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Indicators
        Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
        Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
        Libertas LLC
        Indicators
        Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
        US30 Ninja
        Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
        Indicators
        US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
        Wave Wolf MT4
        Andrei Salanevich
        Indicators
        The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
        PABT Pattern Indicator
        Gleb Balashevich
        Indicators
        PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
        Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
        Guang Jun Huang
        Indicators
        Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
        Noize Absorption Index MT4
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
        Point61 Indicator
        Evgeniy Machok
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
        ChangePeriod MT4
        Kazuya Yamaoka
        Indicators
        You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
        PipFinite Trend PRO
        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        4.88 (2247)
        Indicators
        Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
        Super Reversal Pattern
        Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
        Indicators
        Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
        Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
        Boris Armenteros
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
        Th3Eng PipFinite signals
        Ahmed Farag
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
        Ask Candles Indicator
        Thomas Tiozzo
        Indicators
        Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
        Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
        Jianyuan Huang
        Indicators
        Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Gann Made Easy
        Oleg Rodin
        4.83 (152)
        Indicators
        Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
        Smc Blast Signal
        Mohit Dhariwal
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
        Scalper Inside PRO
        Alexey Minkov
        4.74 (69)
        Indicators
        An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
        Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.79 (102)
        Indicators
        New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
        M1 Sniper
        Oleg Rodin
        4.89 (18)
        Indicators
        M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
        Gold Signal Pro
        Mohamed Hassan
        Indicators
        First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
        GOLD Impulse with Alert
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.64 (11)
        Indicators
        This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
        Trending Volatility System
        Vitalyi Belyh
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
        Trend indicator AI
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.95 (76)
        Indicators
        Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
        FX Volume
        Daniel Stein
        4.63 (38)
        Indicators
        FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
        Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
        Ramzi Abuwarda
        Indicators
        Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
        Trend Screener
        STE S.S.COMPANY
        4.79 (95)
        Indicators
        Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
        Atomic Analyst
        Issam Kassas
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
        Apollo SR Master
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
        Currency Strength Exotics
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.88 (33)
        Indicators
        CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
        Slayer Scalping
        Abdulkarim Karazon
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        This indicator focuses on two take profit levels and very tight stoploss, the whole idea is to scalp the market on higher time frames starting from m15 and higher as these timeframes doesnt get effected alot by spread and broker commision, the indicator give buy/sell signals based on price divergeance strategy where it plots a buy arrow with tp/sl levels when a bullish divergence conditions are fully met,same goes for sell arrows, the arrow prints on candle close and doesnt repaint live, some si
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.43 (7)
        Indicators
        Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
        FX Power MT4 NG
        Daniel Stein
        4.95 (20)
        Indicators
        FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
        Trend Lines PRO
        Roman Podpora
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.8 (20)
        Indicators
        New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
        Slayer Binary
        Abdulkarim Karazon
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Scalping Version <-- Slayer Binary is a binary options one-candle strike arrow indicator. This indicator is not for those seeking the holy grail, as it's an unrealistic approach to trading in general. The indicator gives a steady hit rate, and if used with money management and a daily goal, the indicator will be even more reliable. The indicator comes with many features that are listed below: NOTE: Some signals come delayed on the bar; those signals won't trigger the alert and won't affect overa
        M1 Arrow
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (19)
        Indicators
        M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
        BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
        Ziggy Janssen
        4.84 (25)
        Indicators
        Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
        SMC Easy Signal
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.73 (15)
        Indicators
        3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
        F 16 Plane Indicator
        Ramzi Abuwarda
        Indicators
        Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
        Forex Gump Laser
        Andrey Kozak
        Indicators
        Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
        Katana Scalper Pro
        Yuki Miyake
        4 (4)
        Indicators
        KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
        Scalper Vault
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (35)
        Indicators
        Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
        BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
        Ziggy Janssen
        4.87 (299)
        Indicators
        Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
        PRO Renko System
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (30)
        Indicators
        PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
        More from author
        PipsMinerFast
        Remi Passanello
        3 (2)
        Indicators
        PipsMinerFast is mainly a trend follower with a bit of price action. At first sight, you will think: "Oh well, one more indi showing everything I've missed today but not giving a clue about what will happen..." Okay, you can believe this when just looking at it but start a test it and you will see that PipsMinerFast: Shows you the trend immediately Is not repainting Has minimum lagging Counts pips immediately Adapts to your spread level Works from M1 to H1 Is heading in the right direction 90% o
        Scalp Tool
        Remi Passanello
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Scalp Tool is a very efficient counter trend indicator. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the complete newbie in trading can use it. Scalp Tool does not repaint . Indications are given from close to close or from close to a visible level. Scalp tool can be used alone , no other indicators are required. Scalp Tool indicates Where to open your trades. When to close them. Where to place stop orders. With an accuracy over 80% during live testing. Scalp Tool works With any instrument like FX
        Trend Wave
        Remi Passanello
        5 (5)
        Indicators
        Trend Wave is an advanced trading tool; trend and counter trade indicator based on Supports and Resistances. Trend Wave is designed to have an active trading at any time Trend Wave is not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Trend Wave indicates The Indicator's window shows you the actual count of S and R to get the overall trend The white line shows the instant trend. On the main chart window, colored arrows are displayed to show the last valid S and R. This also he
        Trend Compound
        Remi Passanello
        3 (2)
        Indicators
        Trend Compound is a trend indicator using a mix of 3 internal other indicators. Please have a look at "how to test in the tester" at the bottom of this page before to test. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the complete newbie in trading can use it. Trend Compound does not repaint . Indications are given from close to close. Trend Compound can be used alone , no other indicators are required. Trend Compound indicates Where to open your trades. When to close them. The potential quantity o
        Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
        Remi Passanello
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
        Waxter D1
        Remi Passanello
        Experts
        WAXTER D1 This robot is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. WAXTER   is a robot using trend indicators, oscillator and price action. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Mainly Designed for D1, can also eventually be used in H4 Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Features a Martingale and Anti Martingale system for the players. Works with any pairs Lot of .Set files available. How do
        BPSPanel
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
        Daily Trend Scalper
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. DTS  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS   is using a br
        Market Shaver
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        Market Shaver   Market Scalper This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Market Scalper  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you Clear and simple indications How does it work Market Shaver  is using Dual TimeFrames
        The Daily Trader
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        The Daily Trader   This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. The daily Trader  is a daily indicator using only statistics. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you Clear and simple indications How does it work The statistical system analyses the history to find redundancy in symbols behavior. T
        GannRS Trend Scalper
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        GannRS Trend Scalper   GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances. designed to have an   active trading at any time not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Please watch the full tutorial video. How to use GannRS Very easy to set up... Put it on your chart Adjust inputs Inputs Show Resistance and support : [bool]  true = Shows R/S on chart false = does not show Show Levels :[bool]  true = Shows levels on the chart false = does n
        Trendy Scalper
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Line   systems. Trendy scalper a short trend indicator using Price Action. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. A specific graph shows you the profit and eventual drawdown according to history data. How does it work Scalper Pro Line is using an internal trend indicator combined
        UniversalTrader
        Remi Passanello
        4.64 (11)
        Experts
        Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
        Netting Scalper
        Remi Passanello
        5 (2)
        Experts
        This robot is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Netting Scalper  is a fast trading robot using ticks dynamics and netting system.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for M1 ONLY Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work Netting Scalper is a fast M1 scalper.  It's not using any indicator. It follows brokers' ticks distribution. Trades are
        GannRS Trend Scalper MT5
        Remi Passanello
        Indicators
        GannRS Trend Scalper   GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances. designed to have an   active trading at any time not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Please watch the full tutorial video. How to use GannRS Very easy to set up... Put it on your chart Adjust inputs Inputs Show Resistance and support : [bool]  true = Shows R/S on chart false = does not show Show Levels :[bool]  true = Shows levels on the chart false = does n
        Straddle Scalper
        Remi Passanello
        Experts
        Overview: Straddle scalper is an EA opening straddles at particular hours and /or days. The Take Profit is dynamically generated using ATR ratio. Requirements: A hedging account is needed in order to open straddles. A strict optimization (in open prices) is mandatory. What is a straddle ? A straddle is the action to open a Buy and a Sell at the same time. How does this EA works ? After being successfully optimized, the EA will open a straddle at each new bar (H1 Timeframe) designated by optimiza
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review