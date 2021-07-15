The Daily Trader

The Daily Trader

 

This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

The daily Trader is a daily indicator using only statistics.
It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
NEVER repaints.
Indications are given from close to close.
Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.
Gives you Clear and simple indications


    How does it work

    The statistical system analyses the history to find redundancy in symbols behavior.
    Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.

      IT indicates:

      When to take a trade
      Where to put the Take Profit
      What trades to take in the next 24 hours

        Works

        With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.
        In H1 Only
        With any broker. (Lower spread will leave you more pips)


          Features

          Reliable Buy / Sell signals.
          Very simple inputs. 
          On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email Notifications
          All notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.
          A profit chart to help you find the correct settings
          The settings are adjusted directly on the chart simply by enabling / disabling daily trades


            How to use it ?

            Just put it on your chart(s).
            Simply follow the indications.


              Inputs

              1. UsePush: [Bool]  true will send Push notifications.
              2. UseMail: [Bool]  true will send Mails.
                3. Period 2: [Integer] Period of the indicator; from 1 to ..... The lower value = more multi trades
              3. Calculation Period: [Multiple choice] Determines the duration of indicator's calculation
              4. History Start Date: [DateTime]Sets the date to start calculating the indicator.
              5. Divides Raw TP: [Double] Set Take Profit Divider. 1 will not divide, 2 will divide the TP by 2.


              Video The Daily Trader
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
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              Indicators
              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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              Indicators
              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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