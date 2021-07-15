The Daily Trader

is a daily indicator using only statistics.It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.Indications are givenDesigned to, no other indicators are required.Gives you Clear and simple indications





How does it work





IT indicates:

Works

Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.When to take a tradeWhere to put the Take ProfitWhat trades to take in the next 24 hoursWith any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.In H1 OnlyWith any broker. (Lower spread will leave you more pips)





Features

Reliable Buy / Sell signals.Very simple inputs.On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email NotificationsAll notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.A profit chart to help you find the correct settingsThe settings are adjusted directly on the chart simply by enabling / disabling daily trades





How to use it ?

Just put it on your chart(s).Simply follow the indications.





Inputs