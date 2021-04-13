BING Risk Reward Indicator

Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4 

BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader.

Clearly visualize Open Price, Stop Loss, and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines.


Does BING Risk Reward show alerts?

  • Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push).

  • It shows alerts on Open Price, Stop Loss, and Top Profit.

That way, besides easily seeing what is going on with your trades, you can also 'simulate' trades on your live chart, without risking a cent. You will get emails containing detailed information about your Open price, SL, TP, amount of Pips 'won' or 'lost', and times when these events happened.

  • It is an easy way to test your strategy in real life without risk, and without using the Strategy tester which can be a pain sometimes.

  • It also serves as a very useful level alert if you are planning a trade, as it will alert you when a specified open price has been reached. 


What other feature does it have?

  • The indicator will show the number of pips for your Stop Loss and Top Profit, for easy adjustment. It also has an easy-to-see Risk/Reward ratio on the corner of the screen. 


What advantage does it have over other indicators?

  • MT4 does not have a native way to draw Risk Reward ratios. You must manually draw, position, and color rectangles on the screen. This is complicated, takes time, and is far from precise. With this indicator is just a matter of pressing a hotkey and setting your levels, and you are ready. A very clear advantage over other indicators is the complete and reliable information you get on alerts. You get the number of Pips, the time a level was reached, total loss or profit, and R:R.  

  • With this basic(but very powerful) tool, you can easily plan your manual trades, and it will automatically alert you when the price has reached the Open Price, Stop Loss, or Top Profit levels. 


We stand by our products 100%, as we also use them every day. We designed them originally for ourselves, and are now available to you.



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Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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