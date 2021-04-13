Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4

BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader.

Clearly visualize Open Price, Stop Loss, and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines.

Does BING Risk Reward show alerts?

Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push).

It shows alerts on Open Price, Stop Loss, and Top Profit.

That way, besides easily seeing what is going on with your trades, you can also 'simulate' trades on your live chart, without risking a cent. You will get emails containing detailed information about your Open price, SL, TP, amount of Pips 'won' or 'lost', and times when these events happened.

It is an easy way to test your strategy in real life without risk, and without using the Strategy tester which can be a pain sometimes.

It also serves as a very useful level alert if you are planning a trade, as it will alert you when a specified open price has been reached.

What other feature does it have?

The indicator will show the number of pips for your Stop Loss and Top Profit, for easy adjustment. It also has an easy-to-see Risk/Reward ratio on the corner of the screen.

What advantage does it have over other indicators?

MT4 does not have a native way to draw Risk Reward ratios. You must manually draw, position, and color rectangles on the screen. This is complicated, takes time, and is far from precise. With this indicator is just a matter of pressing a hotkey and setting your levels, and you are ready. A very clear advantage over other indicators is the complete and reliable information you get on alerts. You get the number of Pips, the time a level was reached, total loss or profit, and R:R.

With this basic(but very powerful) tool, you can easily plan your manual trades, and it will automatically alert you when the price has reached the Open Price, Stop Loss, or Top Profit levels.

We stand by our products 100%, as we also use them every day. We designed them originally for ourselves, and are now available to you.



