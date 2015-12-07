PipsMinerFast is mainly a trend follower with a bit of price action. At first sight, you will think: "Oh well, one more indi showing everything I've missed today but not giving a clue about what will happen..."

Okay, you can believe this when just looking at it but start a test it and you will see that PipsMinerFast:

Shows you the trend immediately

Is not repainting

Has minimum lagging

Counts pips immediately

Adapts to your spread level

Works from M1 to H1

Is heading in the right direction 90% of time





Inputs description

Smoothing : Will increase or reduce accuracy regarding your needs. The lower the value = the higher precision; The highest = improve long trends following. Can be adjusted from 1 to + 1000.

: Will increase or reduce accuracy regarding your needs. The lower the value = the higher precision; The highest = improve long trends following. Can be adjusted from 1 to + 1000. PipsTrendPositiveCounter : Sets color for positive pips counter.

: Sets color for positive pips counter. PipsTrendNegativeCounter : Sets color for negative pips counter.

: Sets color for negative pips counter. PipsDayPositiveCounter : Sets color for daily pips counter when positive.

: Sets color for daily pips counter when positive. PipsDayNegativeCounter : Sets color for daily pips counter when negative.

: Sets color for daily pips counter when negative. PipisDayPositionCounterOffsetInPoints : Sets position of the day pips counter above the price line.

: Sets position of the day pips counter above the price line. AverageSpreadInPips : Enter here the average spread of your broker to get the best calculation; ie: your broker grants 1.5 pips spread, then enter 1.5

: Enter here the average spread of your broker to get the best calculation; ie: your broker grants 1.5 pips spread, then enter 1.5 ShowPips - enables pips Counting.

- enables pips Counting. UsePush - enables Push notifications at trend change.

- enables Push notifications at trend change. UseMail - enables Mail notifications at trend change.

Have a look at my site to get the full description and functionalities. Please notice that that the pips indication on the charts are not a guarantee or any promise of profits, they are only present to help you to find the right timeframe according to your spread level and way of trading.