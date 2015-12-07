PipsMinerFast

3

PipsMinerFast is mainly a trend follower with a bit of price action. At first sight, you will think: "Oh well, one more indi showing everything I've missed today but not giving a clue about what will happen..."

Okay, you can believe this when just looking at it but start a test it and you will see that PipsMinerFast:

  • Shows you the trend immediately
  • Is not repainting
  • Has minimum lagging
  • Counts pips immediately
  • Adapts to your spread level
  • Works from M1 to H1
  • Is heading in the right direction 90% of time


Inputs description

  • Smoothing: Will increase or reduce accuracy regarding your needs. The lower the value = the higher precision; The highest = improve long trends following. Can be adjusted from 1 to + 1000.
  • PipsTrendPositiveCounter: Sets color for positive pips counter.
  • PipsTrendNegativeCounter: Sets color for negative pips counter.
  • PipsDayPositiveCounter: Sets color for daily pips counter when positive.
  • PipsDayNegativeCounter: Sets color for daily pips counter when negative.
  • PipisDayPositionCounterOffsetInPoints: Sets position of the day pips counter above the price line.
  • AverageSpreadInPips: Enter here the average spread of your broker to get the best calculation; ie: your broker grants 1.5 pips spread, then enter 1.5
  • ShowPips - enables pips Counting.
  • UsePush - enables Push notifications at trend change.
  • UseMail - enables Mail notifications at trend change.

Have a look at my site to get the full description and functionalities. Please notice that that the pips indication on the charts are not a guarantee or any promise of profits, they are only present to help you to find the right timeframe according to your spread level and way of trading.

Reviews 3
Rinor Memeti
3379
Rinor Memeti 2016.02.11 02:55 
 

Great.

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PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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TrendSwift   It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. How does it work TrensSwift is using an internal trend indicator combined with a price action and Fibonacci system. The strategy is stricly applied without any post recalculations, smoothing or interpolation. The "success" of the strategy can be checked instantly th
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Experts
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GannRS Trend Scalper   GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances. designed to have an   active trading at any time not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Please watch the full tutorial video. How to use GannRS Very easy to set up... Put it on your chart Adjust inputs Inputs Show Resistance and support : [bool]  true = Shows R/S on chart false = does not show Show Levels :[bool]  true = Shows levels on the chart false = does n
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Overview: Straddle scalper is an EA opening straddles at particular hours and /or days. The Take Profit is dynamically generated using ATR ratio. Requirements: A hedging account is needed in order to open straddles. A strict optimization (in open prices) is mandatory. What is a straddle ? A straddle is the action to open a Buy and a Sell at the same time. How does this EA works ? After being successfully optimized, the EA will open a straddle at each new bar (H1 Timeframe) designated by optimiza
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Sujeet Kumar
165
Sujeet Kumar 2020.03.08 18:25 
 

Its repainting

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2016.05.25 00:40 
 

It say's not repainting but the signal disappears when it goes the wrong direction, too many loses on my side.

Rinor Memeti
3379
Rinor Memeti 2016.02.11 02:55 
 

Great.

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