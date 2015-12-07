PipsMinerFast
- Indicators
-
Remi PassanelloHello,
In the past 15 years, I was robot builder and code developer for heavy industry.
I started manual trading from the year 2012 and then I now use my knowledge to develop EA on MT4 and MT5.
R.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 10 March 2020
- Activations: 5
PipsMinerFast is mainly a trend follower with a bit of price action. At first sight, you will think: "Oh well, one more indi showing everything I've missed today but not giving a clue about what will happen..."
Okay, you can believe this when just looking at it but start a test it and you will see that PipsMinerFast:
- Shows you the trend immediately
- Is not repainting
- Has minimum lagging
- Counts pips immediately
- Adapts to your spread level
- Works from M1 to H1
- Is heading in the right direction 90% of time
Inputs description
- Smoothing: Will increase or reduce accuracy regarding your needs. The lower the value = the higher precision; The highest = improve long trends following. Can be adjusted from 1 to + 1000.
- PipsTrendPositiveCounter: Sets color for positive pips counter.
- PipsTrendNegativeCounter: Sets color for negative pips counter.
- PipsDayPositiveCounter: Sets color for daily pips counter when positive.
- PipsDayNegativeCounter: Sets color for daily pips counter when negative.
- PipisDayPositionCounterOffsetInPoints: Sets position of the day pips counter above the price line.
- AverageSpreadInPips: Enter here the average spread of your broker to get the best calculation; ie: your broker grants 1.5 pips spread, then enter 1.5
- ShowPips - enables pips Counting.
- UsePush - enables Push notifications at trend change.
- UseMail - enables Mail notifications at trend change.
Have a look at my site to get the full description and functionalities. Please notice that that the pips indication on the charts are not a guarantee or any promise of profits, they are only present to help you to find the right timeframe according to your spread level and way of trading.
Great.