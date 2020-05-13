Netting Scalper
- Experts
-
Remi PassanelloHello,
In the past 15 years, I was robot builder and code developer for heavy industry.
I started manual trading from the year 2012 and then I now use my knowledge to develop EA on MT4 and MT5.
R.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This robot is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.
Netting Scalper is a fast trading robot using ticks dynamics and netting system.It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
Designed for M1 ONLY
Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop.
Can also work as a switch without SL/TP
Works with any pairs
How does it workNetting Scalper is a fast M1 scalper.
It's not using any indicator.
It follows brokers' ticks distribution.
Trades are stopped either by TP/SL/TS or by the next opposite Trade to come.
No hedging, no averaging.
A trade must end before the next can start but it can operate several deals.
Netting Scalper controls each ticks, it is necessary to optimize it in real ticks ONLY.
Netting Scalper worksWith any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.
optimizations and backtests are required for every different instrument
With any broker.
On NETTING account.
Testing
- Watch the tutorial video before to test
Check the "Maximum lot size" and "Lot Per trade inputs", best is to enter 100 to both. The lotsize will be automatically adjusted by the money management system in order to fit the percentage risk indicated below.
Also have a look at the "Stop Trading at x%", the default value is 10 but you can increase it.
- You can get the ready to optimize set file in the video's description or by asking me.
Inputs
- Maximum Lot Size: [double] Enter here the maximum lot size overall.
- Lot Per Trade: [double] Maximum lot for a new deal.
- Maximum Risk Percentage: [double] Will calculate lot size according to this parameter. Example: 1% risk for 1000€/$ equity = 0.01 lot.
- Take Profit: [double] Take Profit value in pips.
- Stop Loss: [double] Stop Loss value in pips.
- Trailing Stop: [double] Trailing stop value in pips.
- Magic Number Long: [integer] Unique ID for the EA to manage its long trades only.
- Magic Number Short: [integer] Unique ID for the EA to manage its short trades only.
- Ticks Up: [integer] Count of up ticks to open a new Buy deal.
- Ticks Down: [integer] Count of down ticks to open a new Sell deal.
- Cash out Ratio: [double] Will close all open deals and positions when profit ratio is reached (1,1 = 10% ; 2=100%); will continue to trade afterwards.
- Stop Trading at x% [double] Will stop trading when x% profit reached and won't trade anymore until reinitialized.
- Optimize at +oo%: [bool]
- true = Won't stop at x% for optimization
- false= Will stop at x% for optimization
- Revert: [bool]
- Will invert the strategy (experimental)
- Will work as it's primarily made for.
Very good EA. the result in backtesting are the same as in real great job guy