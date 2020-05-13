Netting Scalper is a fast trading robot using ticks dynamics and netting system.

How does it work





Netting Scalper works

It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.Designed for M1 ONLYWorks with any pairsIt's not using any indicator.It follows brokers' ticks distribution.Trades are stopped either by TP/SL/TS or by the next opposite Trade to come.No hedging, no averaging.A trade must end before the next can start but it can operate several deals.Netting Scalper controls each ticks, it is necessary to optimize it in real ticks ONLY.With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.optimizations and backtests are required for every different instrumentWith any broker.On NETTING account.









Testing

Watch the tutorial video before to test

Check the "Maximum lot size" and "Lot Per trade inputs", best is to enter 100 to both. The lotsize will be automatically adjusted by the money management system in order to fit the percentage risk indicated below.

Also have a look at the "Stop Trading at x%", the default value is 10 but you can increase it. You can get the ready to optimize set file in the video's description or by asking me.



Inputs