Scalp Tool is a very efficient counter trend indicator.

It's designed to be used by anyone, even the complete newbie in trading can use it.Scalp ToolIndications are givenor from close to a visible level.Scalp tool, no other indicators are required.





Scalp Tool indicates

Where to open your trades.When to close them.Where to place stop orders.With an accuracy over 80% during live testing.





Scalp Tool works

With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or whatever...At any timeframe.With any broker.





Scalp Tool Features

TradeType Wise: Will take brief trades to limit risk and exposition. An arrow will indicates you when to stop.TradeType Medium: balanced profile, generates more pips with med length trades. Stop is indicated by the grey colored band and an arrow.TradeType Maximum: Generates the more pips with quite long trades. Stop is indicated by green and red colored bands and an arrow.If the trade is positive, shows a check on the stop arrow.If the trade is negative, shows a cross on the stop arrow.Shows Support and resistancesShows breakeven





How to use Scalp Tool

Just put it on your chart(s).Choose your favorite colors.Decide what trade type you wish to use: Wise, Medium or Maximum.Set up alerts or not.And simply follow the arrows indications.Support and Resistances can help you to determine better stops.





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