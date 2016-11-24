Trend Compound

Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems. DTS is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given from close to close . Designed to be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS is using a br