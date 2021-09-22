GannRS Trend Scalper MT5

GannRS Trend Scalper

 

GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances.

  • designed to have an active trading at any time
  • not lagging
  • Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle


Please watch the full tutorial video.


How to use GannRS

Very easy to set up...

  • Put it on your chart
  • Adjust inputs


Inputs

  • Show Resistance and support: [bool] 
    • true = Shows R/S on chart
    • false = does not show
  • Show Levels:[bool] 
    • true = Shows levels on the chart
    • false = does not show
  • Max history in days: [Int] Max history for Levels (in days quantity)
  • Level lines color: [color] Color of the lines from Level Magnet
    • true = show histogram
    • false= does not show 
  • Push Notifications: [bool] Enables Push Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable
  • Mail Notifications: [bool] Enables Mail Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable
  • Popup Notifications: [bool] Enables Popup window (Alert) on the main chart Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable





Video GannRS Trend Scalper MT5
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Scalp Tool is a very efficient counter trend indicator. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the complete newbie in trading can use it. Scalp Tool does not repaint . Indications are given from close to close or from close to a visible level. Scalp tool can be used alone , no other indicators are required. Scalp Tool indicates Where to open your trades. When to close them. Where to place stop orders. With an accuracy over 80% during live testing. Scalp Tool works With any instrument like FX
Trend Wave
Remi Passanello
5 (5)
Indicators
Trend Wave is an advanced trading tool; trend and counter trade indicator based on Supports and Resistances. Trend Wave is designed to have an active trading at any time Trend Wave is not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Trend Wave indicates The Indicator's window shows you the actual count of S and R to get the overall trend The white line shows the instant trend. On the main chart window, colored arrows are displayed to show the last valid S and R. This also he
Trend Compound
Remi Passanello
3 (2)
Indicators
Trend Compound is a trend indicator using a mix of 3 internal other indicators. Please have a look at "how to test in the tester" at the bottom of this page before to test. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the complete newbie in trading can use it. Trend Compound does not repaint . Indications are given from close to close. Trend Compound can be used alone , no other indicators are required. Trend Compound indicates Where to open your trades. When to close them. The potential quantity o
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
Waxter D1
Remi Passanello
Experts
WAXTER D1 This robot is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. WAXTER   is a robot using trend indicators, oscillator and price action. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Mainly Designed for D1, can also eventually be used in H4 Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Features a Martingale and Anti Martingale system for the players. Works with any pairs Lot of .Set files available. How do
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicators
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicators
Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. DTS  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS   is using a br
Market Shaver
Remi Passanello
Indicators
Market Shaver   Market Scalper This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Market Scalper  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you Clear and simple indications How does it work Market Shaver  is using Dual TimeFrames
The Daily Trader
Remi Passanello
Indicators
The Daily Trader   This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. The daily Trader  is a daily indicator using only statistics. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you Clear and simple indications How does it work The statistical system analyses the history to find redundancy in symbols behavior. T
GannRS Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicators
GannRS Trend Scalper   GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances. designed to have an   active trading at any time not lagging Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle Please watch the full tutorial video. How to use GannRS Very easy to set up... Put it on your chart Adjust inputs Inputs Show Resistance and support : [bool]  true = Shows R/S on chart false = does not show Show Levels :[bool]  true = Shows levels on the chart false = does n
Trendy Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicators
This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Line   systems. Trendy scalper a short trend indicator using Price Action. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. A specific graph shows you the profit and eventual drawdown according to history data. How does it work Scalper Pro Line is using an internal trend indicator combined
TrendSwift
Remi Passanello
Indicators
TrendSwift   It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. How does it work TrensSwift is using an internal trend indicator combined with a price action and Fibonacci system. The strategy is stricly applied without any post recalculations, smoothing or interpolation. The "success" of the strategy can be checked instantly th
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Experts
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Netting Scalper
Remi Passanello
5 (2)
Experts
This robot is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Netting Scalper  is a fast trading robot using ticks dynamics and netting system.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for M1 ONLY Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work Netting Scalper is a fast M1 scalper.  It's not using any indicator. It follows brokers' ticks distribution. Trades are
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Experts
Overview: Straddle scalper is an EA opening straddles at particular hours and /or days. The Take Profit is dynamically generated using ATR ratio. Requirements: A hedging account is needed in order to open straddles. A strict optimization (in open prices) is mandatory. What is a straddle ? A straddle is the action to open a Buy and a Sell at the same time. How does this EA works ? After being successfully optimized, the EA will open a straddle at each new bar (H1 Timeframe) designated by optimiza
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