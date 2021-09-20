GannRS Trend Scalper

GannRS Trend Scalper

 

GannRS is an advanced trading tool based on Gann Law and Supports and Resistances.

  • designed to have an active trading at any time
  • not lagging
  • Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle


Please watch the full tutorial video.


How to use GannRS

Very easy to set up...

  • Put it on your chart
  • Adjust inputs


Inputs

  • Show Resistance and support: [bool] 
    • true = Shows R/S on chart
    • false = does not show
  • Show Levels:[bool] 
    • true = Shows levels on the chart
    • false = does not show
  • Max history in days: [Int] Max history for Levels (in days quantity)
  • Level lines color: [color] Color of the lines from Level Magnet
    • true = show histogram
    • false= does not show 
  • Push Notifications: [bool] Enables Push Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable
  • Mail Notifications: [bool] Enables Mail Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable
  • Popup Notifications: [bool] Enables Popup window (Alert) on the main chart Notifications
    • true = Enable
    • false = Disable




Video GannRS Trend Scalper
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
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