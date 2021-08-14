The channels



Counter trade type indicator.





Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase.





There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter.





The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed.













When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance.





Gradually overtake the candlestick and stay ahead of the trend.





If this is reversed, the trend will collapse. If it breaks, the trend continues.





It's a very easy decision.



