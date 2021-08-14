The channels


Counter trade type indicator.

Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase.

There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter.

The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed.



When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance.

Gradually overtake the candlestick and stay ahead of the trend.

If this is reversed, the trend will collapse. If it breaks, the trend continues.

It's a very easy decision.


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Mansour Rahkhofteh
Libraries
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
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