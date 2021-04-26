BING Proper Path Trade Indicator

****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize*******

BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision.

In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you make trading decisions when you need them fast.

BPP and all the lines of BING indicators are designed for two purposes:

Signal Low-Risk trading situations, and develop a sense of intuition in traders. This builds confidence in your trading and gets rid of bad trading habits, over time.

BPP provides clear, visual 'BUY' and 'SELL' signals, on-screen, along with Yellow(get ready), Green(do it) traffic lights.

How do signals work?

On the graph, you get a 3-in-1 signal. You get either a 'BUY' or 'SELL' text, signaling that a potential trading situation is building up. To the left side of the text, you get either a Yellow, or Green traffic light. Yellow means that you should start paying attention to the graph's structure, behavior, candles, etc. because a potentially good trading setup is about to happen. Green means trading conditions couldn't be better in the direction of the signal, and it is time for you to take a trading decision.

In a short time, you will recognize and memorize these situations and take advantage of them. BPP is not designed to tell you when to trade, it is designed for you to take trading decisions during high-probability situations. Used alongside other indicators(BING Setup Arrows Indicator, for example) it becomes a very powerful trading tool. It also builds your confidence and intuition, minimizing risk and increasing your win rate.

Example #1: EURUSD shows a BUY signal with Yellow Traffic light. I could use my MACD indicator, or a Stochastic indicator and wait for it to be in the oversold area to take the long trade. Or, I could take the trade knowing that YELLOW means a direction is accelerating in a higher timeframe.

Example #2: AUDJPY shows a BUY signal with a Green Traffic light. This means a trade now is already optimal. Am I too late? I check my MACD or my Stochastic, and they are still rising and far from overbought. I take the trade, knowing it was correct.

Is this a simple Moving Average direction indicator?

We wish it was that simple. BPP will gather data from 5 different timeframes, and gather their momentum, direction, levels, and behavior, before showing a signal. Due to its MTF nature, this indicator works on M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1.

Does BPP provide alerts?

This indicator is not designed to tell you when to trade. It is designed to show you in real time if the market environment is optimal for you to take a trading decision. Therefore, it does not provide alerts. You can use other indicators for alerts,(BING Setup Arrows, for example), or any indicators of your choice. BPP is a reassurance tool.

Why do I feel the price is too high?

This is no simple indicator. The math behind it is very complex, and translating complex science into a simple easy-for-everyone high-quality product, is no easy task. We have also been very generous in providing 50 activations for this indicator.

Will this improve my trading?

Yes, It will make it much easier too, most definitely. The indicator detects situations usually the naked eye can't see. It will also build your confidence in taking correct decisions and improve your own strategy if you have one.

What configurable options does it offer?

Our policy has always been 'Complex on the inside, simple on the outside". The only configuration you need to worry about is the corner position of the signal, that's it. You should spend time trading and developing your intuition. Not endless configuring. You'll thank me later.

This indicator is the perfect companion to the BING Trade Setups Arrow indicator also here in the Marketplace.



