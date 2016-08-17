Trend Wave

5

Trend Wave is an advanced trading tool; trend and counter trade indicator based on Supports and Resistances.

Trend Wave is designed to have an active trading at any time
Trend Wave is not lagging
Indications are given at the beginning of a new candle


    Trend Wave indicates

    The Indicator's window shows you the actual count of S and R to get the overall trend
    The white line shows the instant trend.
    On the main chart window, colored arrows are displayed to show the last valid S and R. This also helps to see the trend.


      Trend Wave works

      At any TimeFrame
      With any instrument
      With any broker


        Trend Wave features

        Histogram representation of active R/S
        Average R/S line
        R/S with colored arrows
        Reversal indication on the histogram


          How to use Trend Wave

          Very easy to set up...

          Put it on your chart
          Adjust inputs
          Follow the trend till a reversal is shown (white line is leaving the edge of the main trend)


            Good to know

            Don't consider colored arrows as "setting trade" indications as they show R/S. You will see that they vanishes when a support or resistance is broken so only unbroken R or S will remain; that is the concept of the "Wave".
            If you plan to use arrows as Trade indicators (which I don't recommend) best is to use very small lots for each trade (1% risk is far enough)


              Inputs (updated for V1.4)

              • Show Arrows on Chart: [bool] 
                • true = Shows trend arrows on chart
                • false = does not show
              • Trend Arrow Up:[color] Choose Arrow Up color
              • Trend Arrow Down: [color] Choose Arrow Down color
              • Show Histogram: [bool] Will show or hide histogram, the white line will always be visible
                • true = show histogram
                • false= does not show 
              • Auto Histogram Width: [bool] Will enable or not the histogram width according to the zoom factor of the chart
                • true = Enabled
                • false = Disabled, width and colors can be adjusted in the "color" tab of the indicator's proprieties window
              • Show Resistance and Supports: [bool] Will show or hide R & S on the main chart
                • true = Show
                • false = Hide
              • Show Levels: [bool] Will show or hide vertical scale levels on the main chart
                • true = Show
                • false = Hide
              • Max History in Days: [integer] History period for Levels calculation in days
              • Level Lines Color: [color] Color of the level lines on the main chart
              • Show Reversals: [bool] Shows reversals on the histogram
                • true = Show
                • false = Hide
              • Push Notifications: [bool] Enables Push Notifications
                • true = Enable
                • false = Disable
              • Mail Notifications: [bool] Enables Mail Notifications
                • true = Enable
                • false = Disable
              • Popup Notifications: [bool] Enables Popup window (Alert) on the main chart Notifications
                • true = Enable
                • false = Disable


              Buffers

              1. TrendLine: Buffer 0 White line average value
              2. None: Buffer 1 Used for calculation only
              3. None: Buffer 2 Used for calculation only
              4. TrendUp: Buffer 3 Green Histogram, Support count
              5. TrendDn: Buffer 4 Red Histogram, Resistances count
              Reviews 6
              sinergymy
              415
              sinergymy 2020.08.21 17:57 
               

              I bought this indicator from Remi few weeks ago and after a training period where I had to become confident with it I was able to get good trade and repay the cost of the tool in few days of trading. THANK YOU REMI for this masterpiece!

              pete080368
              1191
              pete080368 2019.07.03 10:44 
               

              Hehe! Use it like in the posted training video and you make remarkable gains! A little experience and training is needed, do not use the arrows :) Of course this is five star...

              Aravind Kolanupaka
              10355
              Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.05.17 02:45 
               

              Very Good indicator. Remi understands his customers.. he is so quick and fast to make changes and goes extra mile to get the things done. Great customer support. Thank you!

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              The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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              The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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              The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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              The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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              The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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              sinergymy
              415
              sinergymy 2020.08.21 17:57 
               

              I bought this indicator from Remi few weeks ago and after a training period where I had to become confident with it I was able to get good trade and repay the cost of the tool in few days of trading. THANK YOU REMI for this masterpiece!

              pete080368
              1191
              pete080368 2019.07.03 10:44 
               

              Hehe! Use it like in the posted training video and you make remarkable gains! A little experience and training is needed, do not use the arrows :) Of course this is five star...

              Aravind Kolanupaka
              10355
              Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.05.17 02:45 
               

              Very Good indicator. Remi understands his customers.. he is so quick and fast to make changes and goes extra mile to get the things done. Great customer support. Thank you!

              Lamorris Gray
              522
              Lamorris Gray 2019.03.06 16:11 
               

              I must say one thing. This is a great indicator and it does exactly what it is suppose to do. Thank you Remi Passanello for your skills.

              Dennis22779
              1007
              Dennis22779 2018.08.24 13:31 
               

              I can say it works for me fantastic and the Author is also very kindly and helpful. Just use it as an Trend indicator or for re- entries during and running trend. Don't use the arrows as standard alone signal and you need some more information to confirm the entry.......its all thumbs up.....

              rainwalker123
              3431
              rainwalker123 2017.04.17 20:24 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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