Trend Wave is an advanced trading tool; trend and counter trade indicator based on Supports and Resistances.

Trend Wave is designed to have anTrend Wave isIndications are given at the beginning of a new candle





Trend Wave indicates

The Indicator's window shows you the actual count of S and R to get the overall trendThe white line shows the instant trend.On the main chart window, colored arrows are displayed to show the last valid S and R. This also helps to see the trend.





Trend Wave works

AtWithWith any broker





Trend Wave features

Histogram representation of active R/SAverage R/S lineR/S with colored arrowsReversal indication on the histogram





How to use Trend Wave

Very easy to set up...

Put it on your chartAdjust inputsFollow the trend till a reversal is shown (white line is leaving the edge of the main trend)





Good to know

Don't consider colored arrows as "setting trade" indications as they show R/S. You will see that they vanishes when a support or resistance is broken so only unbroken R or S will remain; that is the concept of the "Wave".If you plan to use arrows as Trade indicators (which I don't recommend) best is to use very small lots for each trade (1% risk is far enough)





Inputs (updated for V1.4)

Show Arrows on Chart : [bool]

: [bool] true = Shows trend arrows on chart



false = does not show

Trend Arrow Up :[color] Choose Arrow Up color

:[color] Choose Arrow Up color Trend Arrow Down : [color] Choose Arrow Down color

: [color] Choose Arrow Down color Show Histogram : [bool] Will show or hide histogram, the white line will always be visible

: [bool] Will show or hide histogram, the white line will always be visible true = show histogram



false= does not show

Auto Histogram Width : [bool] Will enable or not the histogram width according to the zoom factor of the chart

: [bool] Will enable or not the histogram width according to the zoom factor of the chart true = Enabled



false = Disabled, width and colors can be adjusted in the "color" tab of the indicator's proprieties window

Show Resistance and Supports : [bool] Will show or hide R & S on the main chart

: [bool] Will show or hide R & S on the main chart true = Show



false = Hide

Show Levels : [bool] Will show or hide vertical scale levels on the main chart

: [bool] Will show or hide vertical scale levels on the main chart true = Show



false = Hide

Max History in Days : [integer] History period for Levels calculation in days

: [integer] History period for Levels calculation in days Level Lines Color : [color] Color of the level lines on the main chart

: [color] Color of the level lines on the main chart Show Reversals : [bool] Shows reversals on the histogram

: [bool] Shows reversals on the histogram true = Show



false = Hide

Push Notifications : [bool] Enables Push Notifications

: [bool] Enables Push Notifications true = Enable



false = Disable

Mail Notifications : [bool] Enables Mail Notifications

: [bool] Enables Mail Notifications true = Enable



false = Disable

Popup Notifications : [bool] Enables Popup window (Alert) on the main chart Notifications

: [bool] Enables Popup window (Alert) on the main chart Notifications true = Enable



false = Disable





Buffers