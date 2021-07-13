BING Trade Setups Arrow Indicator

***** The REAL, ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution *****


***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.***

BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc. 

Perfect for that very conservative trader who wants to keep risk low and grow his/her account in an orderly fashion. No crazy scalping, Martingale, or grids. Finally, a reliable, light, fast indicator with pure advanced math, that simply works. 


What is BSA?

  • An indicator intended to improve your intuition, which will show Up or Down arrows on-screen during Low-risk and Mid-Risk trading environments. It trains your mind to recognize good setups and make you a better trader. We stand 100% on our products because we ourselves use them every day(we really do, check our Live channel).

Does it provide alerts?

  • Yes! BSA includes all types of alerts offered by the MQL coding language: Alerts on Screen, Sound, MetaQuotes Push Alerts, and Email.

What settings are user-editable?

  • BSA is meant to be as easy as humanly possible. It does all the calculations for you, so you spend time trading, not configuring. User editable options are restricted to choosing the Alerts you wish to get, and the color of the arrows.

How good are the signals? 

BSA offers two types of signals: Low-Risk, and Mid-Risk:

  • 'LowRisk' shows arrows on retracements where the win rate is extremely high. Our EA based on this algorithm has easily shown an 85%-95% win rate. 

  • 'MidRisk' signals will show much more trading situations, most of them visibly very good. 'MidRisk' signals usually show 70%+ win rates. (**Even higher with the new update**)One thing you will notice is that BSA does not frequently show arrows, but when they show, they are easy to recognize they are good setups. No more confusing repaintings, confirmations back in time, or deceptive dashboards of how much you could have "made".  


**Check out our BING DayTrading Pro EA, which uses this formula as a foundation-


What Timeframes does it work with?

  • Since the nature of the algorithm is taking advantage of MTF confluence conditions, this indicator is designed to work on M15, H1, H4, and D1. It also works great on M5, a timeframe we used to avoid. (Always be prudent and exercise good Risk Management). 

  • The algorithm is designed to consider these timeframes the same as looking into the microscopic details of higher timeframes, like H4, D1, W1, and MN. For example, when looking at M15, you are actually looking at the microscopic levels of H4


Do signals Repaint?

This is probably the single, most important question you should always ask yourself before purchasing an indicator. This separates the good from the bad.

  • No, it does not repaint, nor delay either, nor wait for the candle close to show a signal. Arrows appear immediately, and remain forever, at the moment the math is correct. 

  • Many indicators out there will paint an arrow at the close of the bar, or change information afterward, leaving you with that feeling you missed out. You didn't miss out, you were deceived.

  • BSA will not invade your screen with countless arrows. The few that do the show, will show up at the right time, and stay. These signals may not be frequent, but they are very reliable.


What Markets does it work for?

The science behind this works on any market. The algorithm is very good and works on ALL instruments because it scans for specific 'signature' movements and MTF confluences. ALL instruments will, over time, make these movements, with absolutely no exceptions(actually, anything in nature you can put on a graph, will do these movements). That is why we don't make indicators for specific currencies, we don't need to, this is universal. 


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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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