IconTrade

Place the indicator on the chart, preferably with a timeframe of H1 or H4. If you are trading in the daily range or, conversely, on lower timeframes, you will need to adjust the RSI and ATR levels accordingly. 

The blue arrows of the indicator will be a signal to open a long position, the red arrows will be a signal to open a short position:

1) Blue arrow for longs (growth) and red arrow for shorts (decline).

2) Two horizontal lines for current positions (one for entry and one for stop). 

3) If you have placed an order, and the second blue or red arrow in a row indicates entry into the market, then the position is increased when this second arrow appears.

4) Close one lot when a yellow (green) plane appears, close the next one when an arrow of the opposite color appears. 

As soon as you see the blue or red arrow opposite your entry, close all orders in this direction and start opening the opposite ones.

There are also signal notifications, a pop-up window
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1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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