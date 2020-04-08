Ferox Breakout
- Indicators
- Tat Dat Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The breakout algorithm is a technique based on price, price features, to shape a breakout strategy.
The strategy in this indicator will not be redrawn (none-repaint indicator), it is suitable for short or long term traders
In the screenshot is the EURUSD pair, these currency pairs, commodities or stocks, it have similar strength
*Non-Repainting (not redrawn)
*For Metatrader4 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Arrow Entry, Green is Long, Red is Short
*Works On Any Timeframe
*Works On Any MT4 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders