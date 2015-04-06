Nangkaz

Technical analysis based on indicators Moving Average, ATR, Candle bar and Volume.
From manual trading to auto trading.
Sometime win, sometime loss too..
prefer frame time M1


Conditions of Generation of Signals Buy
1. Close prices of the analyzed bar is above the Slow Moving Average indicator.
2. Fast Moving Average indicator is above the Slow Moving Average indicator.
3. Volume value of the analyzed bar is above X.
4. ATR value of the analyzed bar showing rising.
5. Price close of the analyzed bar is above high bar previously.
6. Distance Ask price to Slow Moving Average must be X pip.


Conditions of Generation of Signals Sell
1. Close prices of the analyzed bar is below the Slow Moving Average indicator.
2. Fast Moving Average indicator is below the Slow Moving Average indicator.
3. Volume value of the analyzed bar is below X.
4. ATR value of the analyzed bar showing rising.
5. Price close of the analyzed bar is below low bar previously.
6. Distance Bid price to Slow Moving Average must be X pip.

-Martingale
-Hidden stoploss (Slow Moving Avarege is stoploss)
if Buy, then price drop below slow moving average, position will be close.
if Sell, then price rising above slow moving average, position will be close.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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