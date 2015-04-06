Technical analysis based on indicators Moving Average, ATR, Candle bar and Volume.

From manual trading to auto trading.

Sometime win, sometime loss too..

prefer frame time M1







Conditions of Generation of Signals Buy

1. Close prices of the analyzed bar is above the Slow Moving Average indicator.

2. Fast Moving Average indicator is above the Slow Moving Average indicator.

3. Volume value of the analyzed bar is above X.

4. ATR value of the analyzed bar showing rising.

5. Price close of the analyzed bar is above high bar previously.

6. Distance Ask price to Slow Moving Average must be X pip.





Conditions of Generation of Signals Sell

1. Close prices of the analyzed bar is below the Slow Moving Average indicator.

2. Fast Moving Average indicator is below the Slow Moving Average indicator.

3. Volume value of the analyzed bar is below X.

4. ATR value of the analyzed bar showing rising.

5. Price close of the analyzed bar is below low bar previously.

6. Distance Bid price to Slow Moving Average must be X pip.



-Martingale

-Hidden stoploss (Slow Moving Avarege is stoploss)

if Buy, then price drop below slow moving average, position will be close.

if Sell, then price rising above slow moving average, position will be close.

