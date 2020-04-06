Situational bot, built for clean work. Without any unnecessary operations. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation - there is a signal, then there is an entry into the market, there is an opposite signal, then the closing of a reverse position and entry in a new direction.

Situational works on a safe principle - there is only one position that you can protect with stops.

Situational is always in operation - after the first position, provided that the position is not closed with stops. You can test the bot on any part of the history, the bot is configured to pass the entire history, but if you need to increase productivity in a specific area, you can optimize the bot for more productive work, but in a shorter part of the history.





Optimization.

The algorithm supports optimization based on open prices without direct trading, which makes optimization real in principle, since it is simply not uplifting for all ticks. To optimize, specify the number of bars for optimization in the bot settings, also switch the switch to optimization mode, and set the target to Custom in the tester. Optimize only the parameters of work in a channel or along a trend, since optimization does not work for two options at the same time.





Testing.

Test on the history of a real broker and on all ticks. By default, the bot is configured to work with EURUSD H1. An example of setting up the tester is shown in the screenshot. You can work with other pairs and timeframes and ask for feedback on such work.





Working conditions (default).

EURUSD symbol.

Period H1.

Leverage 1: 100.

Deposit 1000 (at default risk).

Money Management.

If you change the risks, then indicate what your base deposit is in the bot settings, and with what risk you want to work based on the base deposit. Risk settings can be set different for channel and trend trading. You can also set stop loss and take profit at will, just check that the logic of work is not corrupted, that is, do not set too small parameters, check on the tester before using.





Some parameters.

OptimizationOn - Allows optimization of the algorithm itself based on open prices without trading. Specify the number of LimitHistory bars, while the goal of the Custom optimization, and select a sufficient number of historical bars in the tester, will be optimized until the end date specified in the tester.

- Allows optimization of the algorithm itself based on open prices without trading. Specify the number of LimitHistory bars, while the goal of the Custom optimization, and select a sufficient number of historical bars in the tester, will be optimized until the end date specified in the tester. Lot Channel / Trend - Working with a constant lot.

- Working with a constant lot. PercentRisk Channel / Trend - From which initial deposit the risk calculation works.

- From which initial deposit the risk calculation works. Risk Channel / Trend - Sets the lot calculation depending on the real deposit with the PercentRisk base. With PercentRisk = 1000 and Lot = 0.01, the bot will exit in lot 0.01 on a deposit of $ 1000 and for example 0.1 on a deposit of $ 10,000, with the same risk settings.

- Sets the lot calculation depending on the real deposit with the PercentRisk base. With PercentRisk = 1000 and Lot = 0.01, the bot will exit in lot 0.01 on a deposit of $ 1000 and for example 0.1 on a deposit of $ 10,000, with the same risk settings. LimitSpread - This parameter is used not only to limit trading with a too large spread, but also as an additional parameter when calculating by the search for entries algorithm as well as during optimization.

- This parameter is used not only to limit trading with a too large spread, but also as an additional parameter when calculating by the search for entries algorithm as well as during optimization. VPL - Channel volatility filter - enter when volatility decreases to the specified level, vice versa for a trend.

- Channel volatility filter - enter when volatility decreases to the specified level, vice versa for a trend. Length - The length of the channel.

- The length of the channel. Deviation - Channel width.

- Channel width. VolatilityAVG - Averaging to determine volatility.

- Averaging to determine volatility. Volatility - The number of bars to calculate volatility.