Situational
- Experts
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- EURUSD symbol.
- Period H1.
- Leverage 1: 100.
- Deposit 1000 (at default risk).
- OptimizationOn - Allows optimization of the algorithm itself based on open prices without trading. Specify the number of LimitHistory bars, while the goal of the Custom optimization, and select a sufficient number of historical bars in the tester, will be optimized until the end date specified in the tester.
- Lot Channel / Trend - Working with a constant lot.
- PercentRisk Channel / Trend - From which initial deposit the risk calculation works.
- Risk Channel / Trend - Sets the lot calculation depending on the real deposit with the PercentRisk base. With PercentRisk = 1000 and Lot = 0.01, the bot will exit in lot 0.01 on a deposit of $ 1000 and for example 0.1 on a deposit of $ 10,000, with the same risk settings.
- LimitSpread - This parameter is used not only to limit trading with a too large spread, but also as an additional parameter when calculating by the search for entries algorithm as well as during optimization.
- VPL - Channel volatility filter - enter when volatility decreases to the specified level, vice versa for a trend.
- Length - The length of the channel.
- Deviation - Channel width.
- VolatilityAVG - Averaging to determine volatility.
- Volatility - The number of bars to calculate volatility.
The bot also has additional input filtering parameters, as a rule, they are in order to find anomalies in the history and not work during the period of anomalies. For example, for EURUSD from 1971 onwards, there are periods with a very broken and non-standard history, for the current work we do not need it, and filters have the ability to determine such moments and not trade then. Also, very rarely, such moments can be in modern trading, and then the filter will also work. For work in the modern period, some filters can be turned off, they are slow. The rest of the parameters are not difficult to understand.
To work with smaller timeframes, you need to turn off the filters or change them.