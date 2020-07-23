Live results:





Manual File:





What's new ... Click Here.

Set files ... Click Here.











By using Dolphin Expert you open a lot of new possibilities to your trading. It has a lot of customization and flexibility that no other expert in the markets offers!





You can choose the strategy based on rules or sequence of rules you define than assign this rules to enter 1st order or/and enter cooling orders or/and enter boosting orders. or you can use this rules to exit the trade. also you can use different rules for different type of orders (1st, cooling, boosting or exit).





The default inputs are suitable for All 28 Major Currency Pairs for H1 chart.





Please join Dolphin Expert Advisor Telegram Group (Here) for more clarification, discussion, knowledge sharing and any suggestions.





Recommendations for default inputs:

- Minimum balance 20000 USD (200 USD in Cent account) for 1 one pair.

- Recommended balance 100000 USD (1000 USD in Cent account) for all 28 currency pairs.

- Timeframe H1 in default setting.





Advantages and Features:



- Many strategies you can choose between.

- Many build in indicators.

- Advance Money management options with a lot of flexibility and customization.

- Advance Grid system with a lot of flexibility and customization.

- Hedging system.

- A lot of safety features.













Warning!



Dolphin Expert Advisor use martingales that carries a high level of risk if misused, and may not be suitable for everybody. Before deciding to use This Expert Advisor you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial trading capital and therefore you should not trade with money that you cannot afford to lose.