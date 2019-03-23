The Silent Edge of Smart Money

"It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." – Mother Teresa



They say the real money in trading is made in the shadows—where inefficiencies hide and only the most perceptive capitalize. That’s exactly where the Arbitrage Thief Index (ATI) thrives.

For years, this tool has been my personal advantage, silently identifying low-risk, high-reward trades before the crowd even notices. It’s the kind of edge top fund managers never talk about—until now.

To maintain stability in basket trading, it’s important to carefully manage the auto_update setting and ensure the preferred timeframe is set correctly from the beginning.

Action:

Set auto_update to false after entering a trade in a basket. This helps validate results without unintended changes. If auto_update is enabled, choosing an appropriate update interval is crucial—daily is recommended for stability. Do not switch timeframes after setup, as this will trigger auto_update . Instead, ensure the preferred timeframe is selected from the start. The correlation period works only on the daily timeframe to determine statistical cointegration and correlation. The default 20-period setting is generally sufficient for capturing patterns.

Details:

Disabling auto_update prevents unwanted adjustments to the basket once the trade is placed.

A daily update interval, if used, balances consistency and adaptability without excessive recalculations.

Keeping the timeframe stable avoids triggering unintended updates.

The default 20-period correlation setting is optimized for reliable pattern detection.



What Makes ATI Unmatched?

✔ No guesswork. It delivers precise entry and exit signals—no repainting, no lag.

✔ Perfect for all traders. Whether you’re scalping or holding, this works.

✔ Effortless execution. Real-time alerts (popup, push, email) ensure you never miss a move.

✔ Basket trading made easy. Quickly spots the best arbitrage opportunities across multiple correlated pairs.

✔ Adapts to all market conditions. Works in trending and ranging environments.

✔ Seamless with Expert Advisors. Automate your strategy effortlessly.



How to Trade with ATI

📉 SELL: Short the three correlated pairs when ATI exceeds 65 and R-SCORE is above 50. Exit at 50.

📈 BUY: Go long when ATI drops below 35 and R-SCORE is above 50. Exit at 50.



The Smart Money Isn’t Waiting – Neither Should You

This is more than an indicator. It’s an entire system, a battle-tested methodology that tilts the odds in your favor.

Most traders chase signals. The best traders anticipate them. The choice is yours.

Get the Arbitrage Thief Index now and step into the world of precision trading.



[WATCH THE VIDEO DEMO BELOW]