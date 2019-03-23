Arbitrage Thief Index

4.35

The Silent Edge of Smart Money
"It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." – Mother Teresa


 They say the real money in trading is made in the shadows—where inefficiencies hide and only the most perceptive capitalize. That’s exactly where the Arbitrage Thief Index (ATI) thrives.

For years, this tool has been my personal advantage, silently identifying low-risk, high-reward trades before the crowd even notices. It’s the kind of edge top fund managers never talk about—until now.

To maintain stability in basket trading, it’s important to carefully manage the auto_update setting and ensure the preferred timeframe is set correctly from the beginning.

Action:

  1. Set auto_update to false after entering a trade in a basket. This helps validate results without unintended changes.
  2. If auto_update is enabled, choosing an appropriate update interval is crucial—daily is recommended for stability.
  3. Do not switch timeframes after setup, as this will trigger auto_update . Instead, ensure the preferred timeframe is selected from the start.
  4. The correlation period works only on the daily timeframe to determine statistical cointegration and correlation. The default 20-period setting is generally sufficient for capturing patterns.

Details:

  • Disabling auto_update prevents unwanted adjustments to the basket once the trade is placed.
  • A daily update interval, if used, balances consistency and adaptability without excessive recalculations.
  • Keeping the timeframe stable avoids triggering unintended updates.
  • The default 20-period correlation setting is optimized for reliable pattern detection.


     What Makes ATI Unmatched?
    No guesswork. It delivers precise entry and exit signalsno repainting, no lag.
    Perfect for all traders. Whether you’re scalping or holding, this works.
    Effortless execution. Real-time alerts (popup, push, email) ensure you never miss a move.
    Basket trading made easy. Quickly spots the best arbitrage opportunities across multiple correlated pairs.
    Adapts to all market conditions. Works in trending and ranging environments.
    Seamless with Expert Advisors. Automate your strategy effortlessly.


     How to Trade with ATI
    📉 SELL: Short the three correlated pairs when ATI exceeds 65 and R-SCORE is above 50. Exit at 50.
    📈 BUY: Go long when ATI drops below 35 and R-SCORE is above 50. Exit at 50.


     The Smart Money Isn’t Waiting – Neither Should You
    This is more than an indicator. It’s an entire system, a battle-tested methodology that tilts the odds in your favor.
    Most traders chase signals. The best traders anticipate them. The choice is yours.
    Get the Arbitrage Thief Index now and step into the world of precision trading.


     [WATCH THE VIDEO DEMO BELOW]

    Reviews 26
    Mihai Stanciu
    147
    Mihai Stanciu 2020.02.17 21:47 
     

    Excellent indicator, excellent support from author

    chayanin sinthuset
    159
    chayanin sinthuset 2019.09.25 12:04 
     

    Great tools.Great support.

    Pui Man Wong
    379
    Pui Man Wong 2019.07.07 03:40 
     

    4 weeks testing, the indicator + EA were great, always positive, it can work on large investment.

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    Filter:
    Mike Kleinsteuber
    161
    Mike Kleinsteuber 2021.02.17 19:53 
     

    I've been trying this for a couple of days and whilst this is not really long enough to give anything a decent try out, my initial impression is that I doubt very much if the indicator is of very much value. You trade two or three pairs that are supposedly linked in some way and you buy them all or sell them all at the same time. I've looked at the correlation figures for the pairs I've traded and there's no seeming relationship between them, so there must be something else that's being used. However, you have to make the decision to close the positions and I suspect everyone who makes money is lucky rather than anything to do with the indicator. You just wait till the overall position is positive enough to close or close at a loss as your pain threshold is reached. You can do this without an indicator telling you anything. If you wait long enough and have a big enough bank to sustain any drawdown almost any position taken at any time at all can be a winner in the end. I certainly couldn't recommend it as being of much value.

    Mihai Stanciu
    147
    Mihai Stanciu 2020.02.17 21:47 
     

    Excellent indicator, excellent support from author

    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    6675
    Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2020.11.25 08:57
    Thanks Mihai.
    Hasan Yildirim
    911
    Hasan Yildirim 2019.11.12 12:14 
     

    I loose all my capital

    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    6675
    Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2020.11.25 08:58
    Sorry about that. It's just an indicator and proper risk management is necessary.
    izaga3
    2015
    izaga3 2019.10.15 07:45 
     

    Not worth your money.

    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    6675
    Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2020.11.25 08:59
    Sorry about that. Asking you to try updated versions if you're not satisfied.
    chayanin sinthuset
    159
    chayanin sinthuset 2019.09.25 12:04 
     

    Great tools.Great support.

    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    6675
    Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2020.11.25 08:59
    Thanks chayanin.
    christian bocceda
    564
    christian bocceda 2019.09.22 15:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pui Man Wong
    379
    Pui Man Wong 2019.07.07 03:40 
     

    4 weeks testing, the indicator + EA were great, always positive, it can work on large investment.

    richard whittle
    1089
    richard whittle 2019.06.19 12:44 
     

    scam.

    RK99
    2802
    RK99 2019.05.25 11:20 
     

    It's one of the best correlation trading indicator, for those who want to try or use correlation strategy trading. This is the one you need !!!

    Yas
    258
    Yas 2019.05.23 07:13 
     

    This indicator and the strategy are awesome. I've tested it on my tiny real account and was quite successful with it if you follow the rules. I'm moving to my bigger account. Thank you, Philips!

    kwglin
    372
    kwglin 2019.05.23 04:29 
     

    Great one! Great support!

    Den JH
    201
    Den JH 2019.05.11 16:41 
     

    Grate indicator, easy to use. quite accurate signal of selected currency basket price reversal.

    Himanshu Manchanda
    574
    Himanshu Manchanda 2019.05.09 05:09 
     

    AMAZING INDICATOR. 15% GAIN IN PAST 10 DAYS ON 100 USD REAL ACCOUNT.

    38% net gain from 1st may till 6 june. (lot 0.02 per 100usd). great product and author.

    Mr Thitipan Choomanee
    167
    Mr Thitipan Choomanee 2019.05.06 10:41 
     

    Keep up the good work!

    David Jimenez
    339
    David Jimenez 2019.05.05 10:56 
     

    The strategy behind the indicator is very good. It is a very professional operating technique. If you want to operate a large investment fund this is your indicator, if on the contrary you are looking for unusual returns and with great risk, look for martingale robots that will exploit your account.

    "Arbitrage Thief Index" is very professional and very safe.

    [Deleted] 2019.05.04 07:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2019.05.02 18:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Viktor Kashlev
    1016
    Viktor Kashlev 2019.04.21 05:59 
     

    Great product. Great support. Follow the author's recommendations and money management. 5 stars.

    Koike san
    120
    Koike san 2019.04.19 05:35 
     

    Supreme indicator! Very nice support from author. Thanks a lot!

    Joao Flores Neto
    2199
    Joao Flores Neto 2019.04.18 04:00 
     

    A excellent indicator, it works like author said, it is amazing. I have followed his trades and all of them go to profit, incredible. Thanks.

    12
    Reply to review