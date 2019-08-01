NeuroWave Scalper PRO
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 15 May 2023
- Activations: 10
Motivated from:
A market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions. - Seth Klarman
NeuroWave Scalper PRO is a advanced powerful cycle algorithm which depicts the cycles of market in a effective manner.This Indicator works in trending as well as ranging market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. NeuroWave Scalper PRO is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for any trading profitability.
Check out the indicator Trade-Setups. [video below]
Why NeuroWave Scalper PRO?
- Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.
- Low risk entries.
- Doesn't repaints.
- No additional Indicator is needed.
- Its a trading strategy itself.
- It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
- Simple and easy to use.
- Works in both trending and ranging markets.
- Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
- Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.
How to trade with NeuroWave Scalper Pro?
When you deploy the indicator on the chart,You will see an oscillator ranging between 0 to 100.
On analysis I recommend using TopDown (higher timeframe to lower timeframe) Approach to verify trend in higher and reversal in lower Timeframe.
Although no additional indicator is required, you can definitely combine other indicators with NeuroWave Scalper PRO to form your trading strategy.
Indicator Parameters:
- Alerts on upper level and lower level.
- Multi-timeframe display on same chart.
Buffers:
- NeuroWave Scalper PRO value array.
perfectly works on 4h. and if you combine it on 30 min , the H4 shows trend