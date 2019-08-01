A market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions. - Seth Klarman

NeuroWave Scalper PRO is a advanced powerful cycle algorithm which depicts the cycles of market in a effective manner.This Indicator works in trending as well as ranging market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. NeuroWave Scalper PRO is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for any trading profitability.

Check out the indicator Trade-Setups. [video below]

How to trade with NeuroWave Scalper Pro?

When you deploy the indicator on the chart,You will see an oscillator ranging between 0 to 100.

On analysis I recommend using TopDown (higher timeframe to lower timeframe) Approach to verify trend in higher and reversal in lower Timeframe.