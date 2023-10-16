The Knowledge of which Geometry aims is the knowledge of the Eternal - Plato

Quant Stress Scanner is a Scientifically developed Stress detection algorithm along the geometrical lines on the price data which are quantified into Stress repulsion, fractures and clusters in a easily understandable signal form. Each signal are displayed in well-arranged with currency pairs in row-wise and timeframes in column-wise manner. Explanation of signal and plotting stress levels with trendlines are shown in the video.





So, now what is Quant Stress Scanner is all about?



I have formulated a score with volume, price and regressive trendlines to create an bull/bear stress score for the underlying asset/symbol.

*As the bull score increases at certain ratio with bear ratio ">" signal appears, it confirms a buy deal can be placed in the underlying asset/symbol.

*As the bear score increases at certain ratio with bull ratiosignal appears, it confirms a sell deal can be placed in the underlying asset/symbol.





Structures classified: (Line structures i.e) Trendline, support and resistance level and regression lines)

1.Stress Repulsion.

2.Stress Fracture.

3.Stress Cluster.





Now the main question.

How To Trade?



Execute your trades in 2 Easy Steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

Identify the Lines structure as per the classification as shown in video.

Step 2: Trade Entry

Step One 1: Stop loss Price – Recent Swing low/High for buy/sell (of recent candlesticks).

Step One 2: Take Profit Price - Maintain 2:1 ratio or greater.

For Buy – Entry Level + 2*(Entry Level – Recent Low).

For Sell – Entry Level + 2*(Entry Level – Recent High).





Benefits You Get



Quickly identify the trade signals of Assets/Symbols.

Enter the trend at the right time.

Analyze Multiple Timeframes & Multiple Symbols on one chart.

This Indicator is the Ideal combination with any trading strategy.

Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts.





Parameters



Symbols Parameters - Add multiple number of symbols separated with comma(",").

Time-Frame Parameters - Add multiple number of Timeframe seperated with comma(",").

M1 - 1minute

M5 - 5 minute

M15 - 15 minute

M30 - 30 minute

H1 - 1 hour

H4 - 4 hour

D1 - 1 day

W1 - 1 week

MN1 - 1 month

Position Parameters - controls the position of objects drawn on the chart.

Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on the chart.

Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.



