Rsi Ma Bands

"It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts."    - Mother Teresa

This Indicator is build on value of Relative Strength Index and Moving average of relative strength Index.

We have calculated bands with respect to Moving average of Relative strength Index.

Trading strategy: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725691

Why use Rsi Ma Bands?

  • Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.
  • Low risk entries.
  • Doesn't repaints.
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Its a trading strategy itself.
  • It is perfect for scalping trend reversal trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • Works in both trending and non trending markets.
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.

Trade conditions:

BUY CONDITION:

*last rsi value is below lower band B.

*takeprofit when rsi touches middle band.

*stoploss when rsi touches lower band C.


SELL CONDITION:

*last rsi value is above upper band B.

*takeprofit when rsi touches middle band.

*stoploss when rsi touches upper band C.


Alerts:

*Alerts pop up when rsi reaches any of the bands with pip sensitivity parameter.


Advantage:

*Non Repaint Indicator.

*We can find dynamic trend reversals of rsi.

*We can predict next candle close.

*We can predict bullish/bearish divergence.

*All external parameters are given for customization of users. i.e)check screenshot for details.

*Dynamic Oversold and OverBought region.









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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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