Trade Extractor

5

The AI That Puts You Ahead of the Market


 You're Losing Trades – And It’s Not Your Fault.

The market is ruthless. You analyze charts, test strategies, follow indicators—yet profits slip through your fingers. Why? Because traditional trading forces you to guess. What if you didn’t have to?
Most strategies are based on hope, not proof. You wouldn’t gamble your money in a casino, so why trade without statistical certainty?

TRADE EXTRACTOR Changes Everything.
This is not just an indicator. It’s an AI-powered intelligence that outthinks the market.
No more guesswork – AI detects high-probability trades with laser accuracy.
No more struggling to adapt – It self-learns to match any market condition.
No more false signals – Every trade is filtered for maximum profitability.

How It Works – The 3-Step Formula for Smarter Trading

1️⃣ Watch the Signal – The AI scans thousands of candlesticks, spotting trade opportunities humans miss.
2️⃣ Trade with PrecisionBUY when you see an UP arrow, SELL when you see a DOWN arrow. No hesitation. No doubts.
3️⃣ Let AI Intelligence Work for You – It continuously re-optimizes itself, ensuring you always trade with the latest market intelligence.

Why TRADE EXTRACTOR is Unstoppable
Outperforms human analysis – No emotions, no bias, just pure AI precision.
🎯 Eliminates bad trades – Advanced risk filters keep you safe.
🔔 Instant Alerts – Never miss a trade (pop-ups, emails, push notifications).
🔄 Automated AI Learning – Set it once, and it self-updates to stay ahead of the market.

Here’s the Truth:
Most traders will keep guessing and keep losing. Winners use an edge.

TRADE EXTRACTOR is that edge.
The market won’t wait. Will you? Unlock your advantage now.

Reviews 3
Carl Rodriguez
844
Carl Rodriguez 2020.07.14 20:22 
 

Philip is a very good programmer. I enjoy all his products. This is an interesting indicator. Works great for forex and binary!

Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:21 
 

A decent data mining tool. Two comments. One, it can be improved further by having a manual setting saved (instead of "learning" again even when no setting has been changed). Second, a manual tweaking on the extractor algorithm settings would be great.

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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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MOVING AVERAGE BANDS / MA BANDS: This is an very simple Indicator but very powerful in identifying trend reversal.The calculation of moving Average bands consist of defining the range of bars and the multiplier we use. -To find range of n bars we used the values of moving average high and low values of n bars. -Then we used individual multiplier for individual bands. -The multiplier we defining can be based on your style say for example some needs moving average fibonacci bands or dynamic fibona
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Inspired from, Time is the most important factor in determining market movements and by studying past price records you will be able to prove to yourself history does repeat and by knowing the past you can tell the future. There is a definite relation between price and time. - William Delbert Gann CITRA BOT is a Price Action/Price Pattern detection Indicator which uses historical data to validate a current pattern or profile to predict the probability of hitting future resistance or support le
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Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
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Heikin-Ashi charts , developed by  Munehisa Homma  in the 1700s.  Munehisa Honma was a rice merchant from Sakata, Japan who traded in the Dojima Rice market in Osaka during the Tokugawa Shogunate. He is considered to be the father of the candlestick chart.   Th e man who invented the use of candlestick charts for finding and profiting from chart patterns.He was a billionaire trader on those days if we compared his net-worth with todays dollar . Heikin Ashi Scanner is an Multi-Currency and Multi
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EURUSD DECODER EA   is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.   Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Pl
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The Knowledge of which Geometry aims is the knowledge of the Eternal - Plato Quant Stress Scanner is a Scientifically developed Stress detection algorithm along the geometrical lines on the price data which are quantified into Stress repulsion, fractures and clusters in a easily understandable signal form. Each signal are displayed in well-arranged with currency pairs in row-wise and timeframes in column-wise manner. Explanation of signal and plotting stress levels with trendlines are shown in
Rsi Decoder MT5
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Inspired from, Time is the most important factor in determining market movements and by studying past price records you will be able to prove to yourself history does repeat and by knowing the past you can tell the future. There is a definite relation between price and time. -William Delbert Gann   Caution:   It's not HolyGrail System, It's a tool to give you insight of current market structure. The decision to trade is made only with combination of economical understanding of underlying instru
Owl Craft Pro
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Owl Craft Pro is a powerful scalping strategy that employs a smart entry and exit algorithm as well as sophisticated filtering algorithms to discover just the safest entry points during market calms. This approach is designed to provide long-term, consistent growth. It is a professional tool that incorporates all of the latest trading advancements. There's nothing fancy about this, no Holy Grail testing, no "risk-free martingale," just a rigid rule-based method to trading that allows you to maxi
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Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:21 
 

A decent data mining tool. Two comments. One, it can be improved further by having a manual setting saved (instead of "learning" again even when no setting has been changed). Second, a manual tweaking on the extractor algorithm settings would be great.

Abdul Hakeem
507
Abdul Hakeem 2020.09.18 14:39 
 

I raised an issu of hanging, I reduced my chart to one. It still hang, the give non-stop alert and wouldn't allow me to get into T4. I told the developer, he said he warned me to close each chart simultaneously before shutting down MT4. How would I do that if MT4 hangs when i load his indicator ? He is better off to refund my money, this piece is not what I paid for.

Carl Rodriguez
844
Carl Rodriguez 2020.07.14 20:22 
 

Philip is a very good programmer. I enjoy all his products. This is an interesting indicator. Works great for forex and binary!

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