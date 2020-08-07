Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance

  • Experts
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 products
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 5 August 2025

Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced.

I have applied the same compliance standards:

  1. Safety First: Removed the "⚠️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section.

  2. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries.

  3. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk, Strategy, and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Recommendations" guidelines.

Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced

Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a pending-order-based strategy that aligns with trend detection logic. The Expert Advisor operates strictly on predefined technical conditions.

Strategy Overview

The Expert Advisor identifies potential market direction using a crossover logic based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 10 and EMA 60).

  • Entry Logic: Trade entries are executed exclusively through pending orders (Buy Stop or Buy Limit), depending on the price position relative to the detected trend.

  • Order Management: Orders are placed only when specific EMA conditions are satisfied. The EA continuously monitors and modifies pending orders according to market movements and input parameters.

Main Features

  • EMA-based trend detection (EMA 10 & EMA 60)

  • Pending order execution model (Stop / Limit)

  • Configurable trading time filters

  • Integrated Maximum Drawdown limitation

  • Fully automated trade and order management

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting XAUUSD

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Input Parameters

Risk Management

  • MaxRiskPercent: Risk per trade calculated from account balance

  • MaxDrawDown: Maximum allowed floating drawdown percentage (stops new trades if reached)

  • StopLossPoints: Virtual stop loss distance (in points)

Order Settings

  • PendingLot: Base lot size for initial orders

  • DistancePending: Distance between pending orders (in points)

  • TP: Take Profit target (in points)

  • MaxOpenPosition: Maximum number of simultaneously open positions

  • TotalPendingOrder: Maximum number of pending orders allowed per signal

Strategy Settings

  • Trend: Manual direction filter (Buy / Sell)

Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor is a technical trading tool. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in losses. Strategies that increase exposure during drawdowns require careful risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions.

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Rui Xue Chen
143
Rui Xue Chen 2025.03.06 11:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Handy Ban
5552
Reply from developer Handy Ban 2025.03.06 15:35
Thank you for the review. Happy trading
46046023 Hulmani
63
46046023 Hulmani 2022.03.28 08:47 
 

Good EA.. Need to add stop loss

Handy Ban
5552
Reply from developer Handy Ban 2025.03.06 15:35
Thank you for the review
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