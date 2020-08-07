Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced.

I have applied the same compliance standards:

Safety First: Removed the "⚠️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk, Strategy, and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Recommendations" guidelines.

Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced

Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a pending-order-based strategy that aligns with trend detection logic. The Expert Advisor operates strictly on predefined technical conditions.

Strategy Overview

The Expert Advisor identifies potential market direction using a crossover logic based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 10 and EMA 60).

Entry Logic: Trade entries are executed exclusively through pending orders (Buy Stop or Buy Limit), depending on the price position relative to the detected trend.

Order Management: Orders are placed only when specific EMA conditions are satisfied. The EA continuously monitors and modifies pending orders according to market movements and input parameters.

Main Features

EMA-based trend detection (EMA 10 & EMA 60)

Pending order execution model (Stop / Limit)

Configurable trading time filters

Integrated Maximum Drawdown limitation

Fully automated trade and order management

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting XAUUSD

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Input Parameters

Risk Management

MaxRiskPercent: Risk per trade calculated from account balance

MaxDrawDown: Maximum allowed floating drawdown percentage (stops new trades if reached)

StopLossPoints: Virtual stop loss distance (in points)

Order Settings

PendingLot: Base lot size for initial orders

DistancePending: Distance between pending orders (in points)

TP: Take Profit target (in points)

MaxOpenPosition: Maximum number of simultaneously open positions

TotalPendingOrder: Maximum number of pending orders allowed per signal

Strategy Settings

Trend: Manual direction filter (Buy / Sell)

Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor is a technical trading tool. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in losses. Strategies that increase exposure during drawdowns require careful risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions.