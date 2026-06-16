Adaptive Gold Breakout EA
- Experts
-
Handy BanHello and Welcome!
I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
- Version: 9.40
- Updated: 16 June 2026
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout opportunities only when supported by strong trend and momentum conditions.
🔹 Strategy Overview
The EA uses a Donchian Channel breakout approach combined with multi-timeframe confirmation to filter low-quality setups and reduce trading during sideways markets.
🔹 Entry Conditions
Trades are executed only when all conditions are met:
- Breakout confirmed on M15 candle close
- Trend direction aligned with H1 EMA 200
- Momentum supported by H4 EMA 20
- Trend strength validated using ADX
- Candle body filter to avoid ranging conditions
🔹 Risk Management
- Fixed stop-loss on every trade
- One position at a time
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging
- Constant lot size (no recovery system)
Additional protections include:
- Daily drawdown pause
- Equity protection control
- Maximum spread filter
- Automatic margin check before entry
🔹 Trading Characteristics
- Designed for trending market conditions
- Lower trade frequency compared to scalping systems
- May experience consecutive losses during consolidation phases
🔹 Inputs
- Risk Level (5–30): adjusts stop distance and filter sensitivity
- Trade Direction: Buy / Sell / Both
🔹 Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Recommended: low spread account + VPS