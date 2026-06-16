Adaptive Gold Breakout EA is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout opportunities only when supported by strong trend and momentum conditions.

🔹 Strategy Overview

The EA uses a Donchian Channel breakout approach combined with multi-timeframe confirmation to filter low-quality setups and reduce trading during sideways markets.

🔹 Entry Conditions

Trades are executed only when all conditions are met:

Breakout confirmed on M15 candle close

Trend direction aligned with H1 EMA 200

Momentum supported by H4 EMA 20

Trend strength validated using ADX

Candle body filter to avoid ranging conditions

🔹 Risk Management

Fixed stop-loss on every trade

One position at a time

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Constant lot size (no recovery system)

Additional protections include:

Daily drawdown pause

Equity protection control

Maximum spread filter

Automatic margin check before entry

🔹 Trading Characteristics

Designed for trending market conditions

Lower trade frequency compared to scalping systems

May experience consecutive losses during consolidation phases

🔹 Inputs

Risk Level (5–30): adjusts stop distance and filter sensitivity

Trade Direction: Buy / Sell / Both

🔹 Requirements