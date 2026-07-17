SuperTrend Pro Adaptive

  • Experts
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 17 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

SuperTrend Pro Adaptive is the next generation of the SuperTrend Pro line. It keeps the proven core — SuperTrend signals confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter — and adds two major upgrades developed and validated across three and a half years of every-tick testing.

1. Adaptive Signal Strength Engine. Not every SuperTrend flip is worth trading. The EA grades every signal from 0 to 10 using a proprietary adaptive strength model that continuously measures how well trend-following logic is performing in current market conditions. Strong signals are executed immediately. Weak signals — the ones that historically lose money as a group — are simply skipped. You can see the grading live on the chart: arrows mark strong signals, circles mark weak ones that were filtered out.

2. Trend Re-Entry. Classic SuperTrend EAs have a blind spot: once the trailing stop takes you out during a pullback, they cannot rejoin the trend until a full signal cycle completes — missing the continuation. SuperTrend Pro Adaptive places a confirmation stop order beyond the recent swing after a trail-out, so when price proves the trend is resuming, you are back in. In testing this roughly doubled performance in slow, grinding market phases.

Risk management on every single trade:

  • Hard ATR-based stop loss attached at entry — always
  • Trailing stop along the SuperTrend line
  • Equity drawdown guard (closes everything at a configurable limit)
  • Optional risk-percent position sizing
  • NO martingale, NO grid, NO averaging, NO hidden trades

Transparency — read before you buy: This is a trend-following system. It earns in trending markets and treads water in ranging ones. In the 2023.01–2026.07 every-tick backtest (99% quality, 1000 ms execution delay emulation, fixed 0.01 lot, $1,000 deposit): 590 trades, profit factor 1.58, recovery factor 5.4, maximum equity drawdown ~16%. The ranging phases of 2023 were close to breakeven — that is the honest nature of trend-following, and the strength engine plus re-entry exist precisely to keep those phases from bleeding. If you need an EA that "wins every week," this is not it. If you want a disciplined system with a hard stop on every trade, it is.

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot (do not run it smaller — gold drawdowns need room)
  • Low-spread broker, hedging account
  • VPS recommended
  • Default settings = the validated configuration; a .set file is attached in the Comments section

Inputs are kept simple: signal (ATR period/multiplier), higher-timeframe filter, strength threshold, re-entry controls, sizing (fixed lot / risk % / strength-tiered), stop loss and trailing, safety limits, chart display. Sensible defaults out of the box.

Questions before buying? Ask in the Comments — settings, broker choice, and deposit sizing questions answered.

4. Risk disclaimer (append at bottom of description)

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results. Backtest figures above use historical data with modeled execution delay; live results will differ. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

5. "What's new" — version 1.0

Initial release. SuperTrend core with H4 trend filter, adaptive 0–10 signal strength engine, trend re-entry via confirmation stop orders, ATR hard stop + SuperTrend trailing, equity drawdown guard, strength-tiered sizing (optional), full chart visualization (trend lines, strong/weak signal markers, live strength readout).


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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