SuperTrend Gold MT5

A trend-following robot for Gold that trades only when two timeframes agree on the direction.

Supertrend Gold is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It follows the trend rather than predicting turns: it buys when the trend turns up and sells when it turns down, but only if the longer timeframe confirms the same direction. When the two disagree — which is what usually happens in a sideways market — the robot stays out.

It holds one position at a time. Every position receives a stop loss the moment it opens, and that stop then follows the trend upward (or downward), locking in more of the move as it develops. When the trend turns against the position, the robot closes it and, if the longer timeframe agrees, opens in the new direction.

There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, and no hidden orders. Risk on each trade is defined before the trade is placed.

HOW IT TRADES

The robot measures trend direction with a volatility-based trend line on your chart timeframe. A second trend line on a longer timeframe (4 hours by default) acts as a filter: long trades are allowed only while the longer-term trend is up, short trades only while it is down. Trades are evaluated once per closed candle, so signals never change after the fact. A position is closed for one of three reasons: the trend turns, the following stop is hit, or the fixed protective stop is hit. Position size is either a fixed volume you choose, or calculated automatically from a percentage of your balance.

RESULTS

Tested on XAUUSD, 1 January 2023 to 15 July 2026, every-tick modelling with 99% history quality and 1000 ms execution delay applied, starting deposit 1,000 USD, leverage 1:100, fixed volume 0.01 lots, default settings: Net profit: 2843 USD Profit factor: 1.69 Trades: 467 Maximum equity drawdown: 16% The download version of this product uses the same default settings, so you can reproduce this test yourself in the Strategy Tester before buying. Screenshots of the full report and the balance curve are attached below.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This is a directional trend-following system, and it behaves like one. It performs strongly while Gold trends and it trades very little when the market moves sideways — during long ranging phases results are close to flat. That is by design: the two-timeframe filter is there to keep the robot out of markets that have no direction, rather than to trade them. If you are looking for daily profits or a smooth week-by-week curve, this robot is not it.

REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDED USE

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit: 1,000 USD per 0.01 lot of trading volume Broker: competitive Gold spreads; wide spreads reduce results A VPS is recommended so the robot runs uninterrupted A ready-to-use settings file is attached in the comments below

SETTINGS

The defaults are the tested configuration and need no optimization. If you wish to adjust the robot, the settings are grouped and each one is explained in its tooltip inside the platform: trend sensitivity, the confirmation timeframe, stop loss style and distance, the following stop, position sizing, and two safety limits (a maximum equity drawdown that closes everything, and a maximum spread that blocks new entries).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Developed by Handy Ban. I build and test trading robots for the MetaTrader platform, with a focus on Gold. Questions about settings, brokers or deposit size are welcome in the Comments section — I answer them. My other products are available on my MQL5 profile page.

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