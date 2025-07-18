One Trade Gold pro
🟡 OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline
OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe, designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic.
Optimized for stability, simplicity, this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics.
🔍 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD)
|Metric
|Value
|Initial Deposit
|$100
|Net Profit
|$311.78 (+311%)
|Profit Factor
|20.23
|Win Rate
|93.33% (14 out of 15)
|Max Drawdown
|3.79% (Balance), 29.73% (Equity)
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.80
|Recovery Factor
|3.43
|Max Consecutive Wins
|14
|Max Consecutive Losses
|1
|Largest Profit Trade
|$26.92
|Largest Loss Trade
|-$16.21
✅ Backtest Data Quality: 99%
✅ Timeframe: Daily (D1)
✅ Symbol: XAUUSD
✅ Trade Frequency: ~1 trade per week
✅ Lot Size Used: 0.01
✅ Core Features
-
🧠 Signal-Based Entry
-
RSI < Oversold triggers strong buy signal
-
Backup entry via MA crossover for reliability
-
Uses only one trade per week to reduce risk and optimize timing
-
-
📆 Trade Filter
-
Trades only between Tuesday–Thursday to avoid early-week fake outs and Friday volatility
-
-
💰 Risk Management
-
Configurable Take Profit & Stop Loss using % of price
-
Fixed lot trading with normalized lot control
-
No Martingale, No Grid, No Re-entry
-
-
⚙️ Lightweight & Compatible
-
Designed for both netting and hedging accounts
-
Uses only standard indicators: RSI and SMA
-
Fast execution and clean logic
-
🛠️ User Inputs
|Input
|Purpose
|LotSize
|Fixed lot per trade
|TakeProfitPercent
|% TP from entry
|StopLossPercent
|% SL from entry
|UseTPandSL
|Enable/Disable SL/TP
|RSI_Period / Oversold
|RSI strategy tuning
|FallbackMAPeriod
|MA-based backup strategy
|Slippage
|Max slippage in points
📌 Best Use Guidelines
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: D1 (Daily)
-
Account Type: Netting or Hedging
-
Minimum Balance: $100+
-
Ideal for: Long-term traders, swing traders, low-frequency strategies
-
VPS Hosting: Recommended for 24/5 stability
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is not a guaranteed money-making tool. It is a disciplined system for structured trading. Please test on demo and adjust parameters as needed for your risk appetite.