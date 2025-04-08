Gold Spot Pending Buy Only

  • Experts
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 products
  • Version: 1.0

EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value.

This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend.

User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit.

No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself. 

This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account.

Recommended initial Deposit for this EA to avoid Margin Call is 10000 USD.

Biggest Drawdown tested is around 5000 USD

Check out the perfected version here and here


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