Order Generate Tools

5
  • Utilities
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 14 July 2023

This is a tool created for scalping.

it can generate pending orders with 4 input:

1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders

2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points

3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders

4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points

5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points

It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input

What's new:

- Stop Loss in Pip



Reviews 2
Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2022.01.05 01:26 
 

very good

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Supertrend Gold MT5
Handy Ban
Experts
SuperTrend Gold MT5 A trend-following robot for Gold that trades only when two timeframes agree on the direction. Supertrend Gold is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It follows the trend rather than predicting turns: it buys when the trend turns up and sells when it turns down, but only if the longer timeframe confirms the same direction. When the two disagree — which is what usually happens in a sideways market — the robot stays out. It holds one position at a time. Every position receives a stop
Handy Renko Chart
Handy Ban
Utilities
This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
FREE
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA
Handy Ban
Experts
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout opportunities only when supported by strong trend and momentum conditions. Strategy Overview The EA uses a Donchian Channel breakout approach combined with multi-timeframe confirmation to filter low-quality setups and reduce trading during sideways markets. Entry Conditions Trades are executed only when all conditions are met: Breakout confirmed on M15 candle close Trend directi
FREE
Supertrend Line for MT5
Handy Ban
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
FREE
Gold Matrix Pending Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
Gold Matrix Pending Gold Matrix Pending is an automated tool designed for the MT5 platform to trade XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes a pending order execution model to interact with market price action. The system operates based on fixed technical rules without manual intervention. Strategy Mechanism The tool manages market entries by placing Buy Stop or Buy Limit pending orders. These orders are positioned at specific distances from the current market price based on user-defined parameters. Entry Lo
FREE
One Trade Gold pro
Handy Ban
Experts
One Trade Gold Pro One Trade Gold Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed specifically for the Daily (D1) timeframe, focusing on lower frequency, higher quality setups rather than rapid scalping. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a rule-based logic to identify momentum and trend direction. Entry Logic: The primary signal is generated based on Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum. If the primary RSI conditions
FREE
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
Experts
Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced . I have applied the same compliance standards: Safety First: Removed the "️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk , Strategy , and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Re
FREE
Resilient Multi Pairs
Handy Ban
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
Handy Ban
Experts
EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
FREE
Aurum Gold Breakout Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
Aurum Gold Breakout Pro Aurum Gold Breakout Pro is the live-trading edition of the Adaptive Gold Breakout engine — a Donchian Channel breakout system for XAUUSD (Gold) with multi-layered adaptive risk management, refined to one input and hardened for real-money trading. One position at a time Fixed stop on every trade No martingale, no grid, no averaging down Why Aurum (vs Free Version) Built on the same proven strategy and backtest quality — Aurum adds what matters for real capital : Risk-base
StraddleGrid Session Breakout Ladder for XAUUSD
Handy Ban
Experts
StraddleGrid is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades intraday breakouts on gold during the London and New York sessions. It places a pair of pending stop orders around the current price; when one side is triggered, the opposite side is cancelled. Every position is opened with a fixed stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use martingale, position averaging, or hidden virtual stops. Trading approach Order distances adapt to current volatility using the ATR on the M5 timeframe. Positi
SuperTrend Pro Adaptive
Handy Ban
Experts
SuperTrend Pro Adaptive is the next generation of the SuperTrend Pro line. It keeps the proven core — SuperTrend signals confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter — and adds two major upgrades developed and validated across three and a half years of every-tick testing. 1. Adaptive Signal Strength Engine. Not every SuperTrend flip is worth trading. The EA grades every signal from 0 to 10 using a proprietary adaptive strength model that continuously measures how well trend-following logic is pe
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刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.08.24 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Handy Ban
5552
Reply from developer Handy Ban 2024.08.25 04:05
谢谢
Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2022.01.05 01:26 
 

very good

Handy Ban
5552
Reply from developer Handy Ban 2022.01.05 01:56
thank you for the support
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