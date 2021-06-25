Order Generate Tools
- Utilities
-
Handy BanHello and Welcome!
I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 July 2023
This is a tool created for scalping.
it can generate pending orders with 4 input:
1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders
2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points
3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders
4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points
5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points
It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input
What's new:
- Stop Loss in Pip
very good