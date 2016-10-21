This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important).

Please use with M1 timeframe, objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of levels in depth of market is important too (check with your broker if they can increase this value at server side). A low liquidity stock sometimes isn't good to use, but when you trade 'fraction share' (stocks) it's interesting to have the book of 'full share'. With a mid/high liquidity symbols (blue chips stocks, or futures), it's easier to see liquidity and what's happening at market maker side.

It's very important to read order flow and book dynamic, this indicator can be used with any market (Forex/CFD/etc) with depth of market.

The input inputMaxVolume is automatic when set to 0, a 5 seconds wait time is used to get the max volume, you can hard set it (it's better).

BookMap Heatmap save and recover historical data using local encrypted files. It can limit the number of minutes that DOM is displayed to avoid a lot of objects on screen (performance reasons), and display Other Symbol BID/ASK. BID/ASK can be based on MarketStatistics (Symbol information) or DOM information. When using DOM information, you can select Min Volume (best price of volume>=Minimal Volume) or Sum Volume (Mean price where volume>=Minimal Volume). These 3 options are important when using Other Symbol (futures/fraction share).

You can understand what market maker (liquidity) did and what values are "support" and "resistance" at liquidity easily using it with Volume At Price, this should be the best solution to scalper traders.





Indicator parameters

DOMSymbol - Dom Symbol to display, blank = current.

- Dom Symbol to display, blank = current. otherSymbolBID - Plot Other Symbol BID.

- Plot Other Symbol BID. clrBID - BID Color. -> NOT WORKING, FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

- BID Color. -> volumeMinBID - BID Min Volume, 0 = inputMinVolume.

- BID Min Volume, 0 = inputMinVolume. otherSymbolASK - Plot Other Symbol ASK.

- Plot Other Symbol ASK. clrASK - ASK Color. -> NOT WORKING, FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

- ASK Color. volumeMinASK - ASK Min Volume, 0 = inputMinVolume.

inputMaxVolume - Max Depth of Market Volume.

- Max Depth of Market Volume. inputMinVolume - Min Depth of Market Volume.

- Min Depth of Market Volume. includeMinMaxAtColorScale - Scale Color based at Max/Min Volume.

calcMode - Volume type.

- Volume type. calcOnTimer - Force recalculate on timer (1 second).

salveToFile - Save DOM to files.

- Save DOM to files. readFromFile - Read from File.

- Read from File. readFromDate - Read From File Start Date.

maxMinutes - Keep last X Minutes Objects.

- Keep last X Minutes Objects. removeOnDeinit - Remove DOM Objects on deinitialization.