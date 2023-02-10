Scalping Tips IN

The Scalping Project EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop.

Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker. Trading costs are crucial here!

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 5% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading.



