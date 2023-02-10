Scalping Tips IN

The Scalping Project EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop.

Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker. Trading costs are crucial here!

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 5% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading.


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Dynamic Moving Averagez
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
With dynamic Moving average, you can estimate the price movement, predict the next trend of price and have a better decision. Parameters setup: Period start <= Period Stop Period start >= 1 Maximum lines is 100 You can customize Moving average method: Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging and price to apply: PRICE_CLOSE: Close price PRICE_OPEN: Open price PRICE_HIGH: The maximum price for the period PRICE_LOW: The minimum price for the period PRIC
Fibo levelx MT5
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $299! After that, the price will be raised to $349. IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Advanced Fibo levels is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Fibonacci system that designed to trade for most popular Fibonacci strategy that's completely automated. Warning: I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and repo
Fit Line Trending
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
Fit line supports to extrapolation next movement of market, support for buy/sell decision. Indicator using spline algorithm to extrapolation.  You can change number of spline with parameter "PointsNumber" and number of extrapolation point with "ExtrapolateBars". Eextrapolation points will be save into csv format, with prefix in parameter "PointsPrefix", and store in folder File of Data Folder.
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