The moderator enters, and the developers of MQL5 enter...Please urgently fix the BUG after MQL5 encryption...Now you buy or test the software(ex4) and report an error..
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Moderator is included, MQL5 developers are included ... Urgently fix the ERROR encrypted by MQL5 ... Now buy or test the program and report a bug ..
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.04.15 07:26
Yesterday we fixed a bug in the EX5 market file encoder that appeared on some files.
Delete these files and upload them again, please
Hello, the problem I have responded to is that the download (ex4) is unavailable.
Hello, the problem I have responded to is that the download (ex4) is unavailable.
unavailable?
means - deleted from the Market?
use the following procedure:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
unavailable?
means - deleted from the Market?
use the following procedure:
Hi, I have tried it.
At present, all the ex4 files I downloaded on the MQL5 website have reported this error and cannot run.
As a developer, I also tried to clear the file and reinstall it. All ex4 files are included (free version).
My MT4 version is Version: 4.00 build 1330 19 Mar 2021
unavailable?
means - deleted from the Market?
use the following procedure:
All Market (ex4 ex4 ex4 ) are error!!!!
All (ex4 ex4 ex4 ) error!!!!
All Market (ex4 ex4 ex4 ) are error!!!!
You can write to the service desk (I hope they will fix it).
How to enter the service desk feedback?
It is not only my problem at the moment, it is that all customers who intend to use on MQL5 cannot use EX4.
How to enter the service desk feedback is not my problem at present.
It is all customers who intend to use on MQL5, and they cannot use EX4.
I hope the developers will fix it soon (in case it is global issue for example).
Look at "Contacts and request" link at the bottom of the page.
I hope the developers will fix it soon (in case it is global issue for example).
thank you!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
All (ex4 ex4 ex4 ) error!!!!
Today, some customers report that files downloaded after purchase cannot be used.
and so on...., the above errors are all from the popular indicator EA...
And I released it, after verification, it was loaded normally without error before release, but this error occurred after MQL5 encryption processing...
Please MQL5 developers urgently deal with this BUG!!!!!
!!!! The customer cannot use it after purchase, and has been anxiously waiting
!!!! All the hot-selling software tested personally at present have tested and reported this error, which seriously affects software sales...