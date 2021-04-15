The moderator enters, and the developers of MQL5 enter...Please urgently fix the BUG after MQL5 encryption...Now you buy or test the software(ex4) and report an error..

All (ex4  ex4 ex4 ) error!!!!

Today, some customers report that files downloaded after purchase cannot be used.


After testing, I found that all the files downloaded by MQL5 (ex4) now have an error: 

2021.04.15 11:16:52.108 2020.03.01 23:00:00 Access violation write to 0x2899DE6D in'D:\Program Files\AUS Commercial MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\Market\Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator.ex4'
2021.04.15 11:15:01.537 2020.03.01 23:00:00 Access violation write to 0x28982E7B in'D:\Program Files\AUS Commercial MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\Market\Entry Points Pro.ex4'
2021.04.15 11:12:10.451 2020.03.01 23:00:00 Access violation write to 0x28959235 in'D:\Program Files\AUS Commercial MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\Market\MACD divergence signals.ex4'
2021.04.15 11:10:39.157 Access violation write to 0x28942D94 in'D:\Program Files\AUS Commercial MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\Market\WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation.ex4'
2021.04.15 11:04:02.844 2020.03.01 23:00:00 Access violation write to 0xFFFFFFFD in'D:\Program Files\AUS Commercial MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts\Market\Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4.ex4 '
and so on...., the above errors are all from the popular indicator EA...

And I released it, after verification, it was loaded normally without error before release, but this error occurred after MQL5 encryption processing...

Please MQL5 developers urgently deal with this BUG!!!!!

!!!! The customer cannot use it after purchase, and has been anxiously waiting

!!!! All the hot-selling software tested personally at present have tested and reported this error, which seriously affects software sales...

 
The above errors are all in the test environment. At present, this error has been reported under the software test after all the charged encryption is tested...Please pay attention to the official, and ask the personnel of the dedicated MQL5 encryption department to modify the BUG

The following is a Korean customer after purchasing the full version and loading the same error...


 
 
Sergey Golubev:

Hello, the problem I have responded to is that the download (ex4) is unavailable.

 
Kaijun Wang:

Hello, the problem I have responded to is that the download (ex4) is unavailable.

unavailable?
means - deleted from the Market?
use the following procedure:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Hi, I have tried it.

At present, all the ex4 files I downloaded on the MQL5 website have reported this error and cannot run.

As a developer, I also tried to clear the file and reinstall it. All ex4 files are included (free version).

My MT4 version is Version: 4.00 build 1330 19 Mar 2021

 
All (ex4  ex4 ex4 ) error!!!! 

All Market (ex4  ex4 ex4 ) are error!!!! 

 
You can write to the service desk (I hope they will fix it).
 
How to enter the service desk feedback?

It is not only my problem at the moment, it is that all customers who intend to use on MQL5 cannot use EX4.

 
Look at "Contacts and request" link at the bottom of the page.
I hope the developers will fix it soon (in case it is global issue for example).
 
thank you!

