Keyboard shortcuts for placing orders

KEYBOARD CONTROL TRADING 
This script allows you to buy, sell or close positions using the keys on your keyboard.
This allows you to create shortcuts to place buy or sell orders or to close an open position.

Setting:


LOT: To choose the lot size of your order.


TAKE PROFIT PIPS: To set your take profit in pips


STOP LOSS PIPS: To set the stop loss in pips


KEY FOR BUYING: To choose the keyboard touch to buy:

-Up: To choose the UP direction key to place purchases

-B: To choose the direction key B to place purchases


KEY FOR SELLING: To choose the keyboard touch to sell:

-Down: To choose the Down direction key to place sales

-S: To choose the S direction key to place sells


KEY FOR CLOSING: To choose the touch of the keyboard to sell:
-Left: To choose the Down direction key to close open orders

-Right: To choose the Right direction key to close your current orders


COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color


POSITIVE PROFIT COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color of the current profit if positive.


NEGATIVE PROFIT COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color of the current profit if negative.


PROFIT SIZE TEXT:  To choose the size of the text of the current Profit


COMMAND COLOR TEXT: To choose the color of the text of the command entered.

Note: The order only closes orders taken with this script.
If you wish to be able to close all orders with the keyboard shortcuts, you can contact me for custom adjustments. It is free.
Warning: Orders are taken automatically without confirmation request if you press the keyboard key corresponding to the buy, sell or close order.
Notice: you must open the graphic on which this script is applied to be able to place orders successfully.
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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
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