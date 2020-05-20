Keyboard shortcuts for placing orders
- Utilities
-
Aliou BaDiplômé en mathématique et informatique .
data scientist de profession
Passionné de trading algorithmique et finance quantitatif .
- Version: 2.4
Setting:
LOT: To choose the lot size of your order.
TAKE PROFIT PIPS: To set your take profit in pips
STOP LOSS PIPS: To set the stop loss in pips
KEY FOR BUYING: To choose the keyboard touch to buy:
-B: To choose the direction key B to place purchases
KEY FOR SELLING: To choose the keyboard touch to sell:
-S: To choose the S direction key to place sells
-Right: To choose the Right direction key to close your current orders
COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color
POSITIVE PROFIT COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color of the current profit if positive.
NEGATIVE PROFIT COLOR TEXT: To choose the text color of the current profit if negative.
PROFIT SIZE TEXT: To choose the size of the text of the current Profit