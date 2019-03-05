CorrelationEA

Correlation EA is a robot based on a strategy of correlation between two financial assets.

Two Assets are correlated when they follow the same directions in the medium and long term.

The robot takes two opposing orders of the same size in dollars on both assets and automatically closes the two orders after x dollars of profits defined by the users

Look for two assets that have a correlation of + 90% and a close average volatil.





Is not possible to bactest this strategy on metatrader 4 Tester



Parameter of the Robot:



Lot_ACTIF_1:

Define the trade volume



TakeProfitenPips:

Enable the definition of the goal of earnings in pips or ticks.





TakeProfit:

Enter the profit in pips for closing the odres.



TakeProfitEnUSD:

Choose the definition of profit taking in US Dollars



PriseProfitUSD:

Enter the profit in USD for the closures of both orders.



Actif_1:

Choose the name of asset 1 for the correlation strategy.



Actif_2:

Choose the name of asset 2 for the correlation strategy.



ActivateCouple1:

Activate the strategy: ACTIVE PURCHASE 1 AND ACTIVE SALE 2.



ActivateCouple2:

Activate the strategy: ACTIVE PURCHASE 2 AND ACTIVE SALE 1



The number of days :

Choose the number of days to study the volatility gap between the two assets



Lot_ACTIF2_automatique:

Activate asset 2 lot calculation based on the volatility difference and the tick value of the two assets



Number_Magic:

Choose the Magic Number for the EA



DISPLAY_INFOS_COMPTE:

To view the account information.