CorrelationEA
- Experts
-
Aliou BaDiplômé en mathématique et informatique .
data scientist de profession
Passionné de trading algorithmique et finance quantitatif .
- Version: 2.2
Correlation EA is a robot based on a strategy of correlation between two financial assets.
Two Assets are correlated when they follow the same directions in the medium and long term.
The robot takes two opposing orders of the same size in dollars on both assets and automatically closes the two orders after x dollars of profits defined by the users
Look for two assets that have a correlation of + 90% and a close average volatil.
Is not possible to bactest this strategy on metatrader 4 Tester
Parameter of the Robot:
Lot_ACTIF_1:
Define the trade volume
TakeProfitenPips:
Enable the definition of the goal of earnings in pips or ticks.
TakeProfit:
Enter the profit in pips for closing the odres.
TakeProfitEnUSD:
Choose the definition of profit taking in US Dollars
PriseProfitUSD:
Enter the profit in USD for the closures of both orders.
Actif_1:
Choose the name of asset 1 for the correlation strategy.
Actif_2:
Choose the name of asset 2 for the correlation strategy.
ActivateCouple1:
Activate the strategy: ACTIVE PURCHASE 1 AND ACTIVE SALE 2.
ActivateCouple2:
Activate the strategy: ACTIVE PURCHASE 2 AND ACTIVE SALE 1
The number of days :
Choose the number of days to study the volatility gap between the two assets
Lot_ACTIF2_automatique:
Activate asset 2 lot calculation based on the volatility difference and the tick value of the two assets
Number_Magic:
Choose the Magic Number for the EA
DISPLAY_INFOS_COMPTE:
To view the account information.
유용한 EA 입니다. 잘 사용해보고 모의 테스트 해보고 실거래하려고 합니다. 추가로 이익달성 후 바로 재진입이 되는데 바로 재진입이 안되게 , T : 지정횟수만큼만 재진입하고 거래중지, F : 이익청산 후 재진입 안하고 거래중지 기능을 추가해주세요.