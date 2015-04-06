Special Scalpel is an Expert Advisor that provides automatic trading. Special Scalpel is a program that fully or partially automates the process of opening, tracking and closing deals. The main issue, after installing the adviser, becomes its proper installation and configuration. Indeed, the further success of trade, and, as a result, the well-being of the trader depends on the quality of these actions. To avoid errors in this matter, optimal default parameters have been selected.





If necessary, it is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, the bot shows decent results on the forward period (several times larger than the optimization period).





Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude.





It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such brokers are on the market. In those moments when the spread will be lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you will set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you can expect an input.





The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more your broker has in total with the Internet channel delay, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start, so that the server can process them at the right price, because the tester performs requests without delay. During testing, the spread can be adjusted in the tester. The main task is to find a broker offering low spreads. When testing, use only all ticks.





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