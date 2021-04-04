Trend Wizard MTF - trend indicator

Input signals without repainting.

Nice play on different characters.

Easy to set up, simple tool.

trend indicator based on the principle of joint analysis (3 indicators).

The indicator forms arrows (red and white).





If a signal appears and is confirmed at the close of the signal candle.

Error-free opening of transactions

The indicator finds the ideal signals to enter a trade (buy or sell), which increases the likelihood of success.









SALE.

1) Red line color - we sell

2) Confirmation of a sell signal - close the red candle + red ARROW.

PURCHASE.

1) Blue line color - buy.

2) Confirmation of a buy signal - closing the candle in blue + ARROW white.

The indicator can be used on all timeframes, it is recommended to use it on H1, H4.













Work with any trading instruments.

Works on any timeframe.

Not redrawn.