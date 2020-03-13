Echo One Full
- Experts
- Phongkrit Phattanawijak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Echo One:
- The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting,
- To make the best decision for making profits in markets.
- By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed
- Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all
current results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715235
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715418
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/697726
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715893
- The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum on one pair.
- If need to trade more one pair initial Deposit =300xpair=...
- However, use risk management, If want to open a lot of orders Must have a lot of money as well.
Features:
- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading
- Every trade has it's Stop Loss and Take Profit is can optimized by user
Recommendations:
- The best pairs we should trade: EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURJPY USDJPY USDCHF EURCHF EURAUD NZDUSD
- The best Time frames: H1 -> H4
- Brokers: Every broker, but we can't test on all of those.
Parameters:
- Allow Trading : Allow Trading or Not
- fix lots size or Auto lots : lot size to entry
- unlimit num of order can open as user want
- Hold Time to check and open new order
- Specify the range to open Order