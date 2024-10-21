Adelio

5
  • Experts
  • Jin Sangun
    Jin Sangun

    Jin Sangun

    5 (1)
    Introduction
    I am continuously researching and discovering optimal methods that generate profits,
    and I develop only the processes I actually use into EAs (Expert Advisors).
    Because simple and clear yet most reliable trading methods can bring consistent profits,
    6 products 3 signals
  • Version: 1.61
  • Updated: 14 April 2025
  • Activations: 8

Introduction to ADELIO

 

Overview

ADELIO is a powerful and precise automated trading system focused on Gold (XAU/USD).

It leverages market volatility and trends through a multi-entry strategy to ensure effective risk management.

ADELIO EA uses momentum adjustments and volatility spikes to trade, designed to be accessible for all types of traders.

Features of ADELIO EA: ADELIO EA capitalizes on the unique directional trend characteristics of gold assets.

Gold is typically a strongly volatile asset with a tendency to move in a single direction over an extended period.

To match this characteristic, ADELIO manages account assets through the “DEPOSIT NEED” function, maintaining positions over time.

When price moves significantly in a specific direction, assets are rebalanced, and average pricing is adjusted to realize profits at optimal moments.

The focus is on how frequently MAGIC is assigned to manage assets effectively.

It’s calculated to stay within a maximum of 3 MAGIC assignments, hence the drawdown in backtests (DD) is not considered critical.

This strategy emphasizes long-term risk management and asset allocation rather than merely following market trends.

Therefore, a typical backtest may not fully reflect the effectiveness of this strategy. ADELIO’s core value lies in real-market asset management and its ability to respond to volatility, making risk management in real trading situations crucial to profit generation.

In this respect, ADELIO is a particularly suitable tool for traders prioritizing stable profitability in real market conditions rather than simple “backtest” results.

Main Functions:

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for distinguishing positions managed by EA. Multiple MAGIC settings enable secondary and tertiary configurations.
  • Entry Amount / Entry Method (Lot Setting): Allows entry through auto-lots based on asset growth or fixed entry settings.
  • Max Entry: Default: 30, with the option of 20-50 incremental entries.
  • DEPOSIT NEED: When risk levels approach 100%, it allows for additional funding and a waiting period for profit-taking, maximizing entry attempts while adjusting the average price to time the best exit.

Recommendations:

  • Recommended Asset: GOLD
  • Timeframe: 15-minute chart
  • Recommended Broker: Accounts without swap fees.

Additional Settings and Flexibility: This strategy is designed to respond flexibly to various market conditions.

Users can customize the strategy by adding different entry criteria or reinforcing risk management elements to align with their unique style.

Moreover, it divides multi-entry positions and take-profit levels in line with account size and trading style.

ADELIO is an EA designed to harness short-term volatility without missing out on long-term trends, and it is especially recommended for traders seeking thorough risk management.

Reviews 7
Uwe Peters
1778
Uwe Peters 2024.10.26 21:03 
 

Very useful and valuable information from author and ea is performing well (last week). Will update on performance

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Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
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Ferran Lopez Navarro
3460
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2024.11.08 19:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.11.11 05:20
I acknowledge your assessment. It's understandable to perceive risk in a strategy without a stop-loss mechanism. I apologize if this approach does not fully meet your expectations. However, this strategy was specifically designed for rapid profit generation through asset rebalancing, tailored to the unique characteristics of the gold market. When used as intended, It is also an honest strategy to make a profit.
I believe it can play a valuable role. I am aware that many traders prefer strategies that include stop-loss mechanisms. Therefore, I plan to introduce a new strategy soon, specifically suited to currency pairs, with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels. I hope you'll take an interest in that strategy as well.
first5516
54
first5516 2024.10.30 09:21 
 

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Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.11.11 05:21
Thank you for using it II hope it will be an objective evaluation with long-term profits.
I will continue to supplement it so that it can be used for a long time.
Uwe Peters
1778
Uwe Peters 2024.10.26 21:03 
 

Very useful and valuable information from author and ea is performing well (last week). Will update on performance

Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.10.29 04:37
Thank you Uwe Peters.
Let's watch the process together for a long time.
Even if it's dangerous, if you have a strong mentality, you can overcome it together.
Let's keep the conversation.
Jiyoung Park
207
Jiyoung Park 2024.10.26 12:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.10.26 12:14
I will proceed with the update regarding the autoLot unit you requested. Please wait a little bit.
Thank you for using .
soohosin2
39
soohosin2 2024.10.25 14:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.10.26 12:12
감사합니다. 2022년의 8개월간의 큰 하락도 3번의 매직구분으로 진행되어 수익으로 진행되고 그사이 추가매직으로이루어진 수익도 있기에, 이런 매매방식을 백테스트로는 표현이 불가능하여,
부득이 백테스트는 필요없다생각되어 막아두었으며, 매매과정을 확인하는 용도로 1년간만 놔두었습니다. 필요하다면 큰 하락의 기간에 어떤 상황이었는지 메세지를 첨부드리도록하겠습니다.
계속 지켜보면서 소통하길바랍니다.
그로드
99
그로드 2024.10.24 01:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jin Sangun
837
Reply from developer Jin Sangun 2024.10.26 12:09
Thank you for using it.
I will continue to supplement it so that it can be used for a long time.
Golden Blade
121
Golden Blade 2024.10.23 06:02 
 

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