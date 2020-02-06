Position Overview And Record

5
When I was testing several EAs on my demo account I realised, that I could not distinguish between the running orders. There were simply too many orders opened. For this I wrote this EA. Normally I test over 10 EAs on one demo account at a time.

As you can see in the screenshot, there is one table with open positions. All orders are grouped by Magic Number. Now you see the opened orders, the profit and the drawdown of each Magic Number. 

In addition there is an option to connect the Magic Number with a name.
So it is even better to see how the EA is doing.
For this we need some preparation.
In the Files-Folder of your MT4-Installation you create an folder (Imports). There you locate 2 files:
  • Magics.txt: Import every Magic Number, separated by ","
  • System.txt: Import every EA-Name, separated by ",". Very important: The order the EA-Name is the same how you put in the Magic Numbers in Magics.txt

Otherwise the EA won't display the correct Name to the Magic Number.


Interactive Panel

  • Click on Button "More": some infos to your account
  • Click on magic number: detailed overview of the orders filtered by magic number


What else can you do?

  • In order to keep track of your EAs you can record several information to an external file. In Microsoft Excel you can now analyse the various EAs


In the first comment you'll find examples of "Magics.txt" and the corresponding "System.txt". Moreover I'll give you an Excel-table to generate the strings for the 2 *.txt and to analyse the systems.



If you need any help with the EA get in touch with me. I will be glad to help you.


Reviews 1
tomdub196
91
tomdub196 2021.05.03 18:48 
 

Great product for managing orders. Florian has been incredibly helpful in making this work and developing the product further. I can manage orders based on pairs, and magic numbers. I run multiple EA's and sometimes I like closing a certain pair on a certain EA as it's in profit, which allows me to do so quickly. Very happy with the purchase. Keep up the good work!!!

Reply to review