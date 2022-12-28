Spread recorder Multi currency PRO

With this EA you are able to record the spread of any currency pair you place in the input parameter.

Just drag and drop the EA to one currency. You can record all currencies from ONE chart. There is no need to open multiple charts! But fill the market watch with all specified symbols!

Double click on the background of the panel. So you can move it to another position.

parameters:

RunEA >>> Rec yes/no right from the beginning

Export Folder

Export Filename

Appendix >>> None / Date / Day of Week

Update_Time >>> Save Spread every x sec

Pairs >>> which Pairs do you want to track? Separate them by ","

Used Method: You can setup up a timer as "seconds" or "On New Bar"

Print written files >>> Do you want to be notified in the journal?

Use Time Filter >>> use the follwoing trading time?

Start Recording >>> REC from

End Recording >>> REC to



