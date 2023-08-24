Fast Symbol Changer

I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer

Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter.

If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols.

Drag an drop the panel with the green button.


In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.

ttanaka
ttanaka 2024.01.29 09:48 
 

It is easy to use.

History data loader
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Utilities
================================================================================ The utility is useful when you have to load history data for many symbols and timeframes. It loads the symbol used in the market watch. One symbol is scanned for all timeframes. Then the charts will be closed and the next symbol is scanned. You cannot abort the operation. Wait till it is done. ================================================================================
FREE
Position Overview And Record
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Utilities
When I was testing several EAs on my demo account I realised, that I could not distinguish between the running orders. There were simply too many orders opened. For this I wrote this EA. Normally I test over 10 EAs on one demo account at a time. As you can see in the screenshot, there is one table with open positions. All orders are grouped by Magic Number. Now you see the opened orders, the profit and the drawdown of each Magic Number.  In addition there is an option to connect the Magic Num
Spread recorder Multi currency PRO
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
With this EA you are able to record the spread of any currency pair you place in the input parameter. Just drag and drop the EA to one currency. You can record all currencies from ONE chart. There is no need to open multiple charts! But fill the market watch with all specified symbols! Double click on the background of the panel. So you can move it to another position. parameters: RunEA >>> Rec yes/no right from the beginning Export Folder Export Filename Appendix >>> None / Date / Day of Week U
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Recover My Trades Pro
Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Utilities
What is this EA about? This EA is right for you if you use martingale or grid systems without own recovery. Why? Using Martingale or grid systems are pretty good on one hand because the give steady little return. But if the trend goes against the used system, more and more trades are opened. It can burn your whole account. During a trend normally there are some pullbacks. This EA is taking advantage of these pullbacks. It takes the oldest and and all trades with profit to calculate the average p
Pearl
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Experts
This is my own developed EA "Pearl" It trades the whole market and tries to catch reversals. But it tries to trade within the overall D1-trend. It trades currency pairs only It uses martingale-strategies. It does use flexible grids though. It is free to you when to increase the lotsize of grid levels A grid level can be skipped. If the price overruns a grid level and volatility is still high, a trade will not open. The EA waits till volatility has decreased. Grid distances can be extended by
Tansanit
Florian Riedrich
Experts
This is my own developed EA "Tansanit" The basic idea behind it is trading the Fibonacci Retracements. It trades currency pairs only, except JPY-pairs. My personal profit-goal: 10% per month. More is possible, but it  comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount. No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used The EA is adopting to each symbol automatically. There is no input needed from your side. You will get a proper
Alexandrit
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Experts
Launch Promo: $50 This is just a start. So the price is low. As soon I have time to improve the EA, the price will rise. This is my own developed EA "Alexandrit" The basic idea behind it is trading the Trend. It trades currency pairs only (no metals or indices). My personal profit-goal: 8% per month. More is possible, but it  comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount. No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
[Deleted] 2024.06.03 09:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Riedrich
1847
Reply from developer Florian Riedrich 2024.06.03 14:29
Thanks for your precise feedback!
seek00er
14
seek00er 2024.05.21 16:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Riedrich
1847
Reply from developer Florian Riedrich 2024.05.21 17:49
Iam glad it helps! Unfortunately not for MT5. I don't have time to convert it.
ttanaka
54
ttanaka 2024.01.29 09:48 
 

It is easy to use.

Florian Riedrich
1847
Reply from developer Florian Riedrich 2024.01.29 16:13
Thanks for the rating. What do you miss to give 5🌟?
LKZ
1477
LKZ 2023.09.24 10:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Riedrich
1847
Reply from developer Florian Riedrich 2023.09.28 11:10
very welcome! :-)
fileo7788
74
fileo7788 2023.09.03 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Riedrich
1847
Reply from developer Florian Riedrich 2023.09.03 15:52
This was the goal. Iam glad it helps
