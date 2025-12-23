HFT Dominator MT4

HFT Dominator – Ultra-Fast Market Execution System

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-speed, low-latency market operations.
It executes precise entries within tight spreads, ideal for fast markets such as metals, indices, and forex pairs, with optimized slippage control.

The system supports multiple money management modes, adaptive trade timing, and protective trailing logic to ensure maximum control over fast-paced trades.

Input Overview

General Settings

  • Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

  • Slippage – maximum allowed price deviation during order execution (in points).

Time Settings

  • Start Hour / End Hour – defines the trading window in broker server time.

  • secs – minimum time delay between trading operations (reduces overtrading).

Money Management

  • Lot Type – method for calculating position size:

    • Fixed_Lots – constant lot size

    • Pct_of_Balance – risk based on account balance

    • Pct_of_Equity – risk based on current equity

  • Fixed Lot – manual lot size when using Fixed mode

  • Risk Percent – percentage risk applied for balance, equity, or margin modes

Trade Settings (in Points)

  • Delta – minimum price change to trigger a trade

  • Max Distance – maximum allowed distance from current price before entry

  • Stop – stop-loss distance in points

  • Max Trailing – maximum trailing stop distance

  • Max Spread – maximum spread allowed to open trades

This EA focuses on speed, precision, and control, suitable for traders seeking high-frequency execution with customizable risk and timing.
It operates best on low-latency VPS or dedicated servers, especially during active sessions such as London or New York.


