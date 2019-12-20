Trend Catchers

Trend Catchers the expert system works on all types of accounts, both netting and hedging. The basic unit of analysis is a tick, not a bar. It works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical, a broker is required with minimal delays in execution.

The expert system uploads historical data online, creating its own database stored in RAM. On reboot, it is lost and on a new boot, it must be downloaded again. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization.

After the specified amount of data is loaded, the direct work takes place, which consists of two stages. At the first stage, the analysis of downloaded ticks by the specified volume is performed. Data analysis is the selection of the best parameters that this expert would work with if he worked at that time, that is, the best result is selected using the exhaustive search method. Since there are few options, this is a real process.

At the second stage, there is a direct entrance to the market using the settings of the internal optimizer and the stack data. TP and SL are used to insure the position (and can be adjusted by an expert), although with some settings they can play a basic role.
  • OnComment - display a comment on the screen (slows down the tester).
  • OnWithdrawal - simulate withdrawal of profit when earnings are 100% (it works during testing).
  • TypeFilling - set the order execution policy.
  • Lot - lot size for entering the market.
  • Risk - calculate a lot from a deposit.
  • Drawdown - the maximum drawdown at which closure occurs.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.
  • CountSteck - the value of the stacks of ticks (maximum 9).
  • ReOptimization is a period of cyclical optimization.
  • CountTick - the number of ticks in the database for analysis.
  • MinPick - tick tick of the price (sensitivity of a single tick).
  • StepPips - step for a series of pulses (stack depth).
  • MaxPips - input per pulse or counter.
  • TP - desired take profit (adjusted by an expert).
  • SL - desired stop loss (adjusted by an expert).
