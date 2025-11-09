STfusionPRO

STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System

"The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading."

1. Overview

STFusion Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that integrates 8 independent technical strategies with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and futures.

Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and reduce risks. It includes professional-grade features such as:

Risk management by percentage or fixed amount

Real partial take profit with scalable exits

Advanced filtering by volume, volatility, and trading hours

Visual dashboard and signal indicators

Retest system for entry optimization

Control of simultaneous and daily trades

Trend confirmation on H1 timeframe

2. Key Features

Functionality Description Included Strategies 8 independent strategies (gap, breakout, stochastic, pullback, S/R, double top/bottom, EMA cross, etc.) Risk Management Dynamic adjustment based on volatility and trend, daily loss limit, and max consecutive losses Scalable Take Profit Three configurable levels with real partial closures to optimize profits Time & Day Filter Operates only during predefined hours and days to avoid low-liquidity risks Trade Control Limits on daily and simultaneous trades to prevent overexposure Technical Indicators EMA, RSI, Stochastic, ATR, volume, H1 trend Advanced Visualization Graphical signals, real-time control panel, strategy legend Retest System Entry confirmation after pullbacks for increased accuracy Compatibility

Works with multiple assets (stocks, forex, crypto, indices) in MT5





3. Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Stable internet connection

Broker supporting standard MT5 orders

Permission to run Expert Advisors

Assets with sufficient liquidity to avoid excessive slippage

4. Installation & Setup

Copy the STFusionPro.ex5 file to your MQL5/Experts/ folder in MT5. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Experts list. Attach the EA to a chart with timeframe between M1 and H1 (recommended: M5 or M15). Configure parameters according to your preferences and chosen assets (default settings are optimized for liquid markets). Enable or disable each strategy individually for personalization. Define risk management, trade limits, and operation hours according to your tolerance. Use the control panel to monitor status, trades, and signals.

5. Basic User Guide

Enable/disable strategies: Adjust boolean parameters ActivateStrategy1, ActivateStrategy2, etc.

Adjust boolean parameters ActivateStrategy1, ActivateStrategy2, etc. Manage risk: Choose risk mode (RiskMode), set percentage or fixed amount, and define daily loss limits.

Choose risk mode (RiskMode), set percentage or fixed amount, and define daily loss limits. Take Profit: Choose fixed or partial (scalable) TP, with customizable levels and percentages.

Choose fixed or partial (scalable) TP, with customizable levels and percentages. Trading Hours: Set time windows and trading days to avoid low liquidity or event periods.

Set time windows and trading days to avoid low liquidity or event periods. Visualization: Enable graphical signals and dashboard for easier visual analysis and control.

Enable graphical signals and dashboard for easier visual analysis and control. Retest: Activate for higher entry accuracy after market pullbacks.

6. Support & Updates

Product includes technical support via email and the MQL5 forum.

Regular updates with strategy improvements and fixes.

PDF documentation with setup instructions and optimization tips.

Soporte para tendencia en marco horario H1 7. Contact. info@stfusionpro.com www.stfusionpro.com



