🟦 Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System
✔ Fully Automated
✔ Professional Trend Filters
✔ Breakout + Retest Engine
✔ Smart Risk Control
✔ Works From $100 Capital
✔ Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms
1. Overview
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth.
This system combines:
AI-based market structure detection
EMA trend confirmation
RSI momentum validation
Breakout–Retest entry logic
This EA is NOT a scalper, martingale, grid, or high-risk system.
It is engineered to be:
✔ Safe
✔ Consistent
✔ Logic-Driven
✔ Beginner-Friendly
✔ Perfect for small accounts ($100+)
✔ Available for both MT4 & MT5
2. Core Strategy Logic
2.1 EMA Trend Filter (EMA 50 & EMA 200)
The EA trades strictly with the trend using:
EMA 50 → Short-term direction
EMA 200 → Higher-timeframe trend
This allows precise detection of:
Bullish trends
Bearish trends
No-trade consolidation zones
Reducing market noise and improving accuracy.
2.2 Breakout + Retest Engine
The EA scans for:
Break of Structure (BOS)
Supply & Demand breaks
Liquidity sweeps
Clean retests
A trade executes ONLY when:
Trend aligns
Retest is clear
RSI confirms momentum
This prevents weak or fake breakouts.
2.3 RSI Momentum Validation
RSI is used to:
Confirm momentum
Avoid exhausted trends
Filter low-quality entries
Boost win-rate
2.4 Smart Risk Management
Designed for safe growth:
Automatic lot sizing
Fixed risk per trade
Smart SL & TP
Optional news filter
Protection from over-trading
Perfect for accounts $100 – $10,000+.
3. Best Trading Instruments
Optimized for:
SILVER (XAGUSD)
USDJPY
GBPUSD
EURUSD
NZDUSD
Recommended timeframes:
M15
M30
H1
4. Who Is This EA Designed For?
Perfect for:
Beginners using small accounts
Traders who want fully automated trading
Trend-based strategy followers
People seeking stable, low-risk growth
Subscription/copier service operators
Both MT4 & MT5 users
5. Key Advantages
❌ No Grid
❌ No Martingale
❌ No Scalping
❌ No Dangerous Multipliers
✔ Trend + Structure confirmation
✔ Low drawdown
✔ Professional smart logic
✔ 24/5 full automation
6. Recommended Settings
Minimum Balance: $100
Leverage: 1:500
Timeframe: M15–H1
Pairs: XAGUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD
VPS: Highly recommended
Platforms: MT4 & MT5 supported
7. How the System Works (Step-By-Step)
Reads market trend using EMA 50/200
Detects structure levels & breakout zones
Waits for Break of Structure
Confirms retest
Validates momentum with RSI
Calculates risk-based lot size
Executes trades with smart SL/TP
Manages positions automatically
8. Why Traders Choose Utazima Blessings Style AI V2
Works even with small accounts
Trades only high-quality setups
Removes emotions from trading
Stable long-term performance
Subscription-friendly robot
Built with safe, professional logic
Supports both MT4 & MT5 platforms
9. Support & Updates
All users receive:
Lifetime free updates
Direct installation help
Strategy improvements
Settings optimization support
📩 DM OR WHATSAPP: +250789609112
🔵 Why We Added Screenshots of Many Robots
We included multiple EA screenshots because:
➡️ All those robots are our official creations
➡️ They will be released one by one
➡️ Shows we are a serious and long-term EA developer
➡️ Helps buyers see our full upcoming portfolio
➡️ If you see any robot in our previews or reviews,
you can DM to get early access
This builds trust, shows transparency, and proves our continuous development.