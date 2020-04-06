Utazima Blessings Style Ai

🟦 Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System

1. Overview

Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth.

This system combines:

AI-based market structure detection

EMA trend confirmation

RSI momentum validation

Breakout–Retest entry logic

This EA is NOT a scalper, martingale, grid, or high-risk system.

It is engineered to be:

✔ Safe

✔ Consistent

✔ Logic-Driven

✔ Beginner-Friendly

✔ Perfect for small accounts ($100+)

✔ Available for both MT4 & MT5

2. Core Strategy Logic

2.1 EMA Trend Filter (EMA 50 & EMA 200)

The EA trades strictly with the trend using:

EMA 50 → Short-term direction

EMA 200 → Higher-timeframe trend

This allows precise detection of:

Bullish trends

Bearish trends

No-trade consolidation zones

Reducing market noise and improving accuracy.

2.2 Breakout + Retest Engine

The EA scans for:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Supply & Demand breaks

Liquidity sweeps

Clean retests

A trade executes ONLY when:

Trend aligns

Retest is clear

RSI confirms momentum

This prevents weak or fake breakouts.

2.3 RSI Momentum Validation

RSI is used to:

Confirm momentum

Avoid exhausted trends

Filter low-quality entries

Boost win-rate

2.4 Smart Risk Management

Designed for safe growth:

Automatic lot sizing

Fixed risk per trade

Smart SL & TP

Optional news filter

Protection from over-trading

Perfect for accounts $100 – $10,000+.

3. Best Trading Instruments

Optimized for:

SILVER (XAGUSD)

USDJPY

GBPUSD

EURUSD

NZDUSD

Recommended timeframes:

M15

M30

H1

4. Who Is This EA Designed For?

Perfect for:

Beginners using small accounts

Traders who want fully automated trading

Trend-based strategy followers

People seeking stable, low-risk growth

Subscription/copier service operators

Both MT4 & MT5 users

5. Key Advantages

❌ No Grid

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Scalping

❌ No Dangerous Multipliers

✔ Trend + Structure confirmation

✔ Low drawdown

✔ Professional smart logic

✔ 24/5 full automation

6. Recommended Settings

Minimum Balance: $100

Leverage: 1:500

Timeframe: M15–H1

Pairs: XAGUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD

VPS: Highly recommended

Platforms: MT4 & MT5 supported

7. How the System Works (Step-By-Step)

Reads market trend using EMA 50/200

Detects structure levels & breakout zones

Waits for Break of Structure

Confirms retest

Validates momentum with RSI

Calculates risk-based lot size

Executes trades with smart SL/TP

Manages positions automatically

8. Why Traders Choose Utazima Blessings Style AI V2

Works even with small accounts

Trades only high-quality setups

Removes emotions from trading

Stable long-term performance

Subscription-friendly robot

Built with safe, professional logic

Supports both MT4 & MT5 platforms

9. Support & Updates

All users receive:

Lifetime free updates

Direct installation help

Strategy improvements

Settings optimization support

📩 DM OR WHATSAPP: +250789609112

🔵 Why We Added Screenshots of Many Robots

We included multiple EA screenshots because:

➡️ All those robots are our official creations

➡️ They will be released one by one

➡️ Shows we are a serious and long-term EA developer

➡️ Helps buyers see our full upcoming portfolio

➡️ If you see any robot in our previews or reviews,

you can DM to get early access

This builds trust, shows transparency, and proves our continuous development.

