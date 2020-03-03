Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo

Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo

The Gold Sniper | Trend Swing Strategy | Steady Growth

Aurum Gold Ambush is a specialized trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for patience and precision.

Unlike high-frequency bots that open trades every minute, this algorithm acts like a Sniper: it waits for the perfect setup and strikes to capture the maximum move.

This EA is engineered for Long-Term Capital Growth, prioritizing quality over quantity. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE
⚠️ Is This EA For You? (Please Read)
 * ❌ DO NOT BUY if you are looking for "action" and want to see trades opening every hour.
 * ❌ DO NOT BUY if you are looking for a "Get Rich Quick" gambling tool.
 * ✅ BUY THIS if you understand that one perfect Swing trade is worth more than 50 small scalping trades.

 * ✅ BUY THIS if you want to grow your capital steadily with a professional risk-reward ratio.


📈 The "Aurum" Investment Philosophy
Treat this EA as a Digital Asset, not a gambling chip.
Most traders fail because they chase "Quick Wins". Aurum is designed for the Smart Investor who understands the power of Compounding.
 * Think Like a Hedge Fund: We don't aim to double the account in one day. We aim for consistent, monthly growth that compounds over time.
 * Sleep Well: The strategy is fully automated with strict safety measures. You don't need to stare at charts.
 * Your Passive Income Engine: Whether you are building a personal retirement portfolio or managing a Prop Firm account, Aurum works silently in the background to grow your equity curve.

"Don't just trade. Build Wealth."


📊 The Strategy: Ambush & Swing
The logic is built around two phases to ensure efficiency in all market conditions:
 * The Ambush (Quiet Markets): During lower volatility, the EA doesn't just sit idle. It identifies micro-opportunities to extract profit from the market noise, keeping the account active.
 * The Swing (Breakout Phase): This is the core power of Aurum. When a true trend breakout is detected (Up or Down), the EA enters and aims to ride the full wave. It uses advanced trailing and smart exits to squeeze the maximum profit from the trend before it reverses.
Key Features:
 * Trend Following: It does not fight the market. If Gold flies, we buy. If Gold crashes, we sell.
 * Capital Preservation: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale. No dangerous Grid.

 * Smart Money Management: You control exactly how much to risk per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).

🔧 Simple Inputs (Plug & Play)
We believe complexity should remain under the hood. The technical algorithms are pre-optimized as internal "Filters" to ensure stability. You only need to adjust your Risk Settings:
 * Risk_Type: Choose how the EA calculates lot size.
 * Risk_Param_A (Crucial): The percentage of your balance you are willing to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).
 * Risk_Param_B: The maximum lot size allowed (Safety Cap).
     
(Note: Inputs labeled as 'Filter_01' to 'Filter_31' contain the core algorithm and are pre-calibrated for the current market conditions. No need to touch them.)
⚙️ Recommendations
 * Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
 * Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart).
 * Broker: ECN account with low spread and fast execution is recommended.
 * Patience: Let the EA do its job. Do not interfere manually.

Build your wealth with patience and precision.

🛡️ IMPORTANT: Broker Synchronization (Read This)
Because every broker uses different server configurations, the EA's internal algorithms must be perfectly aligned with your data feed.
After purchase, please send me a private message.
I will send you the "Calibration Guide". This is a crucial step to synchronize the hidden logic with your specific broker to ensure maximum precision.

(Do not skip this step. It ensures the invisible filters trigger exactly when intended.)

You can see the backtest results in the screenshots.


YOU SHOULD CONTACT ME TO SEND YOU THE SETTINGS FILE.

Welcome to Aurum!



